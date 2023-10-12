AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Introducing the Vantage Foundation: A New Charity Racing to Raise Awareness of Invisible Challenges

PRNewswire October 12, 2023

WOKING, England, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets are proud to announce the Official Launch of the Vantage Foundation at the McLaren Technology Centre, bringing together the worlds of motorsport and advocacy on a global scale.

Vantage Foundation launches new charity to raise awareness of invisible challenges with support from McLaren Electric Racing and UNHCR

The Foundation’s primary mission is to raise awareness and advocacy of invisible challenges on a global scale. These often-invisible challenges, including depression, anxiety and loneliness, play a role in social immobility and struggle.

The non-profit organization was founded with funds raised by auctioning off used Extreme E car bodywork and driver overalls donated by the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team.

“Loneliness is another societal challenge that is often overlooked, underappreciated and unacknowledged. The irony that we are facing an epidemic of loneliness in an age of connectedness speaks to the urgency of addressing this threat to mental and physical health.” said Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation.

One of Vantage Foundation’s key partners is UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. For World Refugee Day, Vantage Foundation and UNHCR collaborated to educate groups on the struggles refugees face every day, including the denial of basic rights.

Lydia Piddock, Director of Strategy & Growth at UK for UNHCR explains, “For refugees, finding safety is just the start, sadly many are denied their basic rights.  Through our partnership with Vantage Foundation, we will connect people to the experience of refugees, encouraging us all to look past stereotypes and learn more about the refugee cause. UNHCR works across 135 countries to safeguard their rights, and we welcome organizations like Vantage Foundation to help spread our message.”

In another initiative planned for the upcoming holiday season, volunteers will distribute Christmas presents to disadvantaged children in six countries around the world: Singapore, Malaysia, India, United Kingdom, Brazil and Nigeria.

Ian James, Managing Director of NEOM McLaren Electric Racing explains, “Our partnership with Vantage Markets in Extreme E helps to raise awareness of the impact of climate change by racing sustainably. We are proud to play a part in the launch of The Foundation, looking to raise awareness of other important challenges on a global scale.”

About Vantage Foundation

The Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization dedicated to raising awareness about invisible disadvantages. For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

 

SOURCE Vantage Foundation

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

