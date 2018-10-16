AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SI GROUP TO FEATURE NAUGARD BIO-XL™ AT INTERNATIONAL ELASTOMERS CONFERENCE

PRNewswire October 13, 2023

NAUGARD BIO-XL Rubber Curing Accelerator is Meeting the Performance Needs of Today’s Rubber Formulator

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SI Group, a leading performance additives company, announced today it will feature its NAUGARD BIO-XL™ ultra-accelerator for tires and technical rubber goods at the upcoming International Elastomers Conference (IEC). This important event for the rubber industry will be held on October 16-18 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio.

SI Group Corporate Logo.

NAUGARD BIO-XL offers enhanced sustainability without compromising performance in key rubber applications such as tires, belts, rubber hoses, footwear, and rubber-based medical devices. This cutting-edge product is formulated with over 85% bio-based content, free from substances of very high concern (SVHC) under REACH and does not generate harmful nitrosamines as listed in TRGS552. It was designed to address the rubber industry’s increased demand for materials that support improved sustainability goals. Customers have also found it to be an excellent alternative to DPG, or Diphenylguanidine, in rubber formulations.

NAUGARD BIO-XL has been wellreceived by the rubber industry since its introduction at Tire Tech in Hannover, Germany in March 2023. “We are extremely happy with the industry’s response to NAUGARD BIO-XL,” said Robert Kaiser, VP Polymer Solutions and Managing Director, EMEA at SI Group. “It is the most recent of many innovations that we have planned to improve the sustainability of the rubber industry.”

SI Group’s John Kounavis, Sr. Technical Service Manager for Rubber & Adhesives will be presenting at IEC and will highlight performance data and benefits of NAUGARD BIO-XL for the tire and technical rubber goods markets “Bio-sourced Rubber Curing Ultra-Accelerator for Tires & TRG Applications“. Be sure to attend this presentation on Tuesday, October 17 at 1:55 PM EST in Room 26B, Ballroom Level.

SI Group representatives will also be available at booth #750 during IEC. Visit www.siigroup.com to read more about SI Group’s growing portfolio of innovative rubber solutions.

About SI Group
SI Group is a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical intermediates. SI Group solutions are essential to enhancing the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods within the plastics, rubber & adhesives, fuels & lubricants, oilfield, and pharmaceutical industries. SI Group’s global manufacturing footprint includes 20 facilities on three continents, serving customers in 80 countries with approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. In 2021, SI Group received a gold award for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis and is ranked among the top five percent of more than 50,000 worldwide companies. SI Group innovates and drives change to create value with a passion for safety, chemistry, sustainability, and extraordinary results. Learn more at  www.siigroup.com 

Media Contact:
Joseph Grande
ph: + 1.413.684.2463
joe@jgrandecommunications.com

 

SOURCE SI Group, Inc.

