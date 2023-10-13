Nepal’s Ambassador to China: China-Nepal Railway Bridges More Than Distances, It Brings Hearts Closer

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – The following is a report from china.org.cn:

Before assuming the role of the Nepalese ambassador to China, Bishnu Pukar Shrestha enjoyed an extensive career in education and human rights. This background provides him with a unique lens through which he views international matters. When discussing the Belt and Road Initiative, he emphasized its deep philosophical significance, evoking the historical importance of the ancient Silk Road. Moreover, he’s eager to amplify efforts in bolstering bilateral trade and investment, enhancing cultural interactions, and promoting tourism ties between Nepal and China.

As Ambassador Shrestha noted, since Nepal joined Belt and Road Initiative in 2017, the infrastructure partnership between China and Nepal has yielded significant results. Shrestha emphasized that “connectivity” is at the heart of the Belt and Road Initiative. Given Nepal’s status as a developing country, it’s challenging to undertake mega-projects independently. As a result, many such endeavors require close cooperation with China. At present, the two nations have worked together successfully on road, airport, electricity, and hydropower projects..

Shrestha highlighted that the China–Nepal cross-border railway project represents a significant agreement between the leaders of both nations and stands as a landmark effort for China–Nepal connectivity. The railway aims to connect Shigatse in Tibet, China with Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital. Once completed, the railway will drastically cut down both the time and cost involved in interactions between the citizens of both countries, while also boosting trade and investment. High-quality Nepalese goods, including cashmere fabrics, wooden items, handicrafts, and high-altitude organic produce, are expected to find their way to the Chinese market via this route.

“The Nepalese government and people hold high expectations for the construction of the China–Nepal cross-border railway. Once completed, the railway will promote trade and cultural exchanges, facilitate frequent movement of people, and undoubtedly benefit Nepal,” emphasized Ambassador Shrestha. “More importantly, the railway can enhance connectivity between China and the broader South Asian region.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative’s introduction. Over the past decade, the initiative has evolved into a prominent platform for international cooperation. In October 2023, Beijing will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

