AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Nepal’s Ambassador to China: China-Nepal Railway Bridges More Than Distances, It Brings Hearts Closer

PRNewswire October 13, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – The following is a report from china.org.cn:

Before assuming the role of the Nepalese ambassador to China, Bishnu Pukar Shrestha enjoyed an extensive career in education and human rights. This background provides him with a unique lens through which he views international matters. When discussing the Belt and Road Initiative, he emphasized its deep philosophical significance, evoking the historical importance of the ancient Silk Road. Moreover, he’s eager to amplify efforts in bolstering bilateral trade and investment, enhancing cultural interactions, and promoting tourism ties between Nepal and China.

As Ambassador Shrestha noted, since Nepal joined Belt and Road Initiative in 2017, the infrastructure partnership between China and Nepal has yielded significant results. Shrestha emphasized that “connectivity” is at the heart of the Belt and Road Initiative. Given Nepal’s status as a developing country, it’s challenging to undertake mega-projects independently. As a result, many such endeavors require close cooperation with China. At present, the two nations have worked together successfully on road, airport, electricity, and hydropower projects..

Shrestha highlighted that the ChinaNepal cross-border railway project represents a significant agreement between the leaders of both nations and stands as a landmark effort for ChinaNepal connectivity. The railway aims to connect Shigatse in Tibet, China with Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital. Once completed, the railway will drastically cut down both the time and cost involved in interactions between the citizens of both countries, while also boosting trade and investment. High-quality Nepalese goods, including cashmere fabrics, wooden items, handicrafts, and high-altitude organic produce, are expected to find their way to the Chinese market via this route.

“The Nepalese government and people hold high expectations for the construction of the ChinaNepal cross-border railway. Once completed, the railway will promote trade and cultural exchanges, facilitate frequent movement of people, and undoubtedly benefit Nepal,” emphasized Ambassador Shrestha. “More importantly, the railway can enhance connectivity between China and the broader South Asian region.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative’s introduction. Over the past decade, the initiative has evolved into a prominent platform for international cooperation. In October 2023, Beijing will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Youtube：

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBRwaMwWNKo

Original Link:

http://www.cnfocus.com/ambassador-of-nepal-to-china-bri-has-woken-up-ancient/

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/nepals-ambassador-to-china-china-nepal-railway-bridges-more-than-distances-it-brings-hearts-closer-301955598.html

SOURCE China.org.cn

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.