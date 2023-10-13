AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GameChange Solar Announces Landmark Deal For Supplying Solar Trackers To Support 560 MW Capacity In Egypt

PRNewswire October 13, 2023

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GameChange Solar, a global provider of solar racking solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to supply solar tracker systems to support a 560 MW capacity solar project in Egypt with CEEC-ZTPC, an engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) company headquartered in China with energy project development projects in multiple countries.

The agreement signed between GameChange Solar China and CEEC-ZTPC, a renowned solar EPC solution provider in the renewable energy sector, solidifies a partnership that aims to revolutionize the solar power industry. Under the terms of the deal, GameChange Solar will provide its solar tracking systems to optimize energy production for use in the planned Kom Ombo solar farm located in Egypt and being developed by Africa Middle East Asia Power (“AMEA”).

“We are delighted to partner with CEEC-ZTPC on this prestigious solar project,” said Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar. “This collaboration reinforces our shared vision of accelerating the adoption of renewable energy sources and driving sustainability on a global scale. We believe our solar trackers will unlock the potential of this project, supporting energy yield and reducing the carbon footprint.”

GameChange Solar will supply its Genius Tracker™ 1P 2R system for this project. “We are excited to work with the world leading tracker supplier GameChange Solar”, Mr. Yang Sicheng, Vice General Manager of CEEC-ZTPC Intl stated, “Looking forward to the smooth collaboration in this project.”

With over ten years of experience developing, manufacturing and selling fixed-tilt and tracking systems, GameChange Solar’s products have been successfully deployed in numerous projects across many international markets.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange Solar is driven by its mission to repower the planet with clean solar energy. We do our part by driving fixed tilt racking and tracker equipment costs lower. GameChange systems combine fast install, bankable quality and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design and high volume manufacturing.

Headquartered in the United States, GameChange Solar’s portfolio includes the innovative Genius Tracker™, as well as the fixed tilt MaxSpan™ system and Pour-In-Place™ ballasted ground racking system.

For more information on GameChange Solar and its state-of-the-art solar racking solutions, visit www.gamechangesolar.com

Contact:
GameChange Solar
info@gamechangesolar.com
+1 (203) 769-3900

GameChange Solar - Logo

 

SOURCE GameChange Solar

