  • award and prize

Everest Group Names SS&C Blue Prism a Leader for Sixth Consecutive Year in RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2023

PRNewswire October 13, 2023

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced SS&C Blue Prism has been named a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Leader in the Everest Group Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

“SS&C Blue Prism has reinforced its position as a Leader on Everest Group’s RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2023. A strong market presence, depth and breadth of product functionalities, and continued investments toward offering an integrated intelligent automation platform contributed to this position,” said Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group. “Product support and training, interoperability, and scalability are some of the key strengths highlighted by its clients.”

This assessment analyzes the changing dynamics of the global RPA landscape and 24 technology providers across several key dimensions. The SS&C Blue Prism assessment included the analysis of client numbers, YoY growth, client feedback on value and satisfaction and the company’s breadth of coverage of industries and enterprise size segments.

“We’re thrilled SS&C Blue Prism has secured its position as a Leader for the sixth time on Everest Group’s RPA Products PEAK Matrix®,” said Mike Megaw, Global Head of IA, Risk, Regulatory and Data, SS&C Technologies. “Everest Group recognition is validation of our intelligent automation ecosystem’s significant business transformational value and innovation. This acknowledgment is a testament to how our team and partners – working together globally – ensure businesses become more connected by delivering the best possible products to our customers.”

The RPA Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 also measures SS&C Blue Prism’s commercial and sales model flexibility, progressiveness and client adoption of available commercial models as part of its ability to successfully deliver products.

SS&C Blue Prism digitizes operations across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking and more. Speak to an expert about SS&C Blue Prism’s intelligent automation offering.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world’s largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/everest-group-names-ssc-blue-prism-a-leader-for-sixth-consecutive-year-in-rpa-products-peak-matrix-2023-301955389.html

SOURCE SS&C

