Singapore-headquartered Tack One launches world’s first palm-sized, autonomous flood monitoring device, a collaboration with Infineon Technologies

Discussions are underway to deploy the eight-centimetre Tack EVO FloodFinder™ at flood-prone areas in late 2023, starting with Nonthaburi, Thailand

Tack One enters Series A funding to raise US$2 million for at-scale deployment of its location intelligence systems and technology across more real-world application and commercialization

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tack One, a Singapore-based global location intelligence company, announces today the launch of Tack EVO FloodFinder™, the world’s first palm-sized, autonomous flood detection device with integrated high-precision water level sensing and internet connectivity capabilities, as it enters into its Series A funding for at-scale deployment of its location intelligence systems and technology across more real-world application and commercialization. Its first flood monitoring solution, the Tack EVO FloodFinder™ is a solar-powered and weather-resilient device that monitors water levels with unparalleled accuracy, and is powered by Infineon Technologies’ sensor technology. The Singapore-developed innovation may be rolled out in Nonthaburi, Thailand, as soon as late 2023 to assist rural areas prone to widespread flooding, which has devastated livelihoods in recent years.

In the last 50 years, nearly seven billion people have been affected by water-related natural disasters in the Asia-Pacific region.1 Earlier flood detection is critical, particularly as one in four people will be over 60 years old in the region by 20502, and will require sufficient time to evacuate their homes in a flood scenario. The World Meteorological Organization has recently called for more early warnings which is more critical for Asia, as it is the world’s most disaster-prone region. In 2022 alone, there were 67 flood and storm disasters in Asia, causing more than 50 million to be directly affected and US$36 billion in economic damages[3]. Yet, existing flood monitoring technology is often large, difficult to implement, or is easily affected by debris and adverse weather conditions, resulting in inaccurate and untimely evacuation warnings.

The Tack EVO FloodFinder™ is a compact, sensor-based monitoring device housed in a cube measuring only eight centimetres across. It can be easily installed as a standalone device with no additional equipment or infrastructure required. Once set up, the device autonomously monitors water level changes, and triggers real-time alerts remotely when flood conditions are detected. The device runs on a self-sufficient solar-powered battery and can last up to three months without sunlight. Its provision of uninterrupted flood detection signals and data makes it highly suitable for the increasingly volatile weather conditions that we face today. Additionally, its independent internet connectivity works with existing mobile networks, making the system a viable option to be deployed for water-related disaster management even in developing parts of the world.

Tack One is among the pioneer cohorts of Infineon Technologies’ global Co-Innovation program, that helps startups to make breakthrough innovation a reality, and benefit from networking and mentoring, to accelerate their business. The Tack EVO FloodFinder™ is powered by Infineon Technologies’ latest energy-efficient, high-precision, and waterproof sensor technology.

“In this age of climate boiling, extreme weather changes have become frequent and unpredictable. Location technology, combined with IoT, must come to the fore as we develop game-changing applications in disaster management to save lives and livelihoods. With Infineon Technologies as our partner, our Tack EVO FloodFinder™ is a testament to how location intelligence has massive room for various applications to transform the way we live, protect human lives and safeguard the communities we care about,” said Justin Zhang, CEO of Tack One.

“While Infineon is driving microelectronic solutions that contribute to the energy transition and to climate protection, we are also mindful of making technology work to mitigate impact of climate change,” said CS Chua, President and Managing Director of Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific. “Our partnership with Tack One demonstrates a confluence of ideas – the merits of miniaturization, wireless secure connectivity, ultra-power efficiency and renewable energy source, to make a viable yet cost effective solution for safeguarding lives and properties.”

The Tack EVO FloodFinder™ is Tack One’s first foray into resilient flood monitoring systems. The two-year-old startup’s innovation pipeline includes several use cases of location intelligence to better serve the vulnerable amongst the community and other at-scale commercial applications.

###

About Tack One

Tack One is a Singapore-headquartered global location intelligence company with the purpose of utilising location data science that protects and safeguards. Founded by technology veterans, its location intelligence platform includes the Tack EVO FloodFinder™, the world’s first palm-sized, autonomous flood monitoring device, as well as Tack GPS, an ultra-long battery life location finder.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 56,200 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €14.2 billion in the 2022 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Issued by Saeloun Asia on behalf of Tack One

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/singapore-headquartered-tack-one-launches-worlds-first-palm-sized-autonomous-flood-monitoring-device-a-collaboration-with-infineon-technologies-301955362.html

SOURCE Tack One