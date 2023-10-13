AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Asian Games | Zhang Wenquan and his collection of Mascot memorabilia

PRNewswire October 13, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zhang Wenquan started his mascot souvenir collection at the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000.  Since then, his collection has grown to exceed 1,000 items.

In 2022, Zhang was nicknamed the “King of the Dwen” by netizens, for his collection of “Bing Dwen Dwen”, the mascot of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

As a volunteer at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and a city volunteer for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, Zhang contributed to the Hangzhou Asian Games by exhibiting his collection of mascot souvenirs at the Hangzhou library, to continue his support and passion for the Games and inspire future mascot collectors.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/asian-games–zhang-wenquan-and-his-collection-of-mascot-memorabilia-301955901.html

SOURCE Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee

