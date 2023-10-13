AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  award and prize

Urbaine named Australia’s Small Agency of the Year at national PRIA Golden Target Awards

PRNewswire October 13, 2023

SYDNEY, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading communication and PR agency Urbaine has won Gold for Agency of the Year (Small/Boutique) at the Public Relations Institute of Australia’s (PRIA) Golden Target Awards overnight.

The awards recognise Australia’s best agencies with a focus on strategic and creative thinking, executional excellence and high achieving people, teams and agencies that have transformed businesses, brands and reputations.

Founded in late 2019, Urbaine has a national portfolio of clients and a diverse team drawing on backgrounds in journalism, government, construction and architecture.

Urbaine founder and Managing Partner, Sarah Dixon, said the agency’s specialist focus in the property, infrastructure and corporate sectors has grown its reputation for strategic advisory, community engagement and public relations.

“We are small and specialised, and this is our superpower,” Sarah said.

“It makes us selective about who we work with, and the collective value we can add to our client portfolio through aligned interests and industry expertise.

“To receive this recognition from the PRIA judges and committee, who we admire immensely, is incredibly humbling. There is nothing like the support of your peers.”

Urbaine Managing Partner, Anita Kharbanda, said the agency’s values-based approach has created a strong culture of creativity, learning and excellence.

“At Urbaine we do agency differently,” Anita said. “We’re incredibly proud of the structure we’ve created that nurtures people, community and creativity.

“This includes shorter working days, a scalable four-day work week and five weeks annual leave as standard for our team.”

A unique partnership built over a 20+ year friendship, Managing Partners Sarah Dixon and Anita Kharbanda have created strong foundations of trust, respect, and care within their team.

Urbaine Managing Partners Sarah Dixon (Left) and Anita Kharbanda.

Both contribute to and influence the property and infrastructure sectors through committee positions with peak bodies including the Property Council of Australia and Infrastructure Association of Queensland, and ongoing advocacy for balanced, strategic business and community outcomes.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/urbaine-named-australias-small-agency-of-the-year-at-national-pria-golden-target-awards-301955841.html

SOURCE Urbaine Communications

