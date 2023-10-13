AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
dzwww.com: The Fourth Multinational Corporation Leaders Summit Weihai City Special Event Successfully Held

PRNewswire October 13, 2023

WEIHAI, China, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From October 10th to 12th, the Fourth Multinational Corporation Leaders Summit was held in Qingdao. Leveraging the summit’s increasingly outstanding, fruitful, and influential communication channels and exchange platform, on October 10th, the Weihai Industrial Promotion Meeting themed “Focusing on Green Low-Carbon, Sharing Development Opportunities” and the Weihai “City Walk Urban Tour Guide” launch event and afternoon tea event kicked off.

For Weihai, which is actively integrating into the construction of the provincial green, low-carbon, high-quality development pilot zone, the annual Multinational Corporation Leaders Qingdao Summit is not only a high-level international event but also a high-level open platform that gathers global high-end resources.

Once again stepping onto the international stage, this Weihai city special event aimed to amplify the effect of the summit, deepen and solidify cooperation with multinational companies. Not only was there a new height in the thematic setting, but there was also an upgrade in the lineup of guests. The investment matching and event content also underwent innovative upgrades. At the Weihai Industrial Promotion Meeting, segments such as interpretation of policies on green, low-carbon, high-quality development, company roadshows, the issuance of the “Weihai Talent Card”, and centralized project signings were set up, presenting new investment hotspots to global investors, sharing new development opportunities, and jointly composing a new chapter of cooperation between Weihai and multinational companies.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/dzwwwcom-the-fourth-multinational-corporation-leaders-summit-weihai-city-special-event-successfully-held-301955877.html

SOURCE dzwww.com

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

