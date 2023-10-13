AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Hisense Secures GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Largest Staring Competition with 296 Entrants

PRNewswire October 14, 2023

The Hisense Laser TV Championships brings attention to the detriment of blue light through its HERO L9H Laser TV

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On October 12, Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, launched the Hisense Laser TV Championships event in Bluewater Shopping Centre, Kent to attempt the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the “Largest Staring Competition“. Almost 300 people volunteered and joined Hisense to take on the challenge, which aims to bring public attention to the detriment of blue light on eyes.

(PRNewsfoto/Hisense)

William Sinden, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Adjudicator, said, “It really was an eye-opening day adjudicating this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt and the ultimate success! We’re thrilled to announce that Hisense has managed to set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Largest Staring Competition with almost 300 competitors – making Hisense the current GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holders!”

The attempt used four Hisense flagship 120L9H Laser TVs, which have been acknowledged as Editors’ Choice at the recent CEDIA 2023. Hisense’s TriChroma Laser TV Series L9 is equipped with a wide range of features to turn homes into an immersive cinema experience including the high-definition pictures of its triple laser configuration, which offers incredible brightness from 3000 ANSI lumens and boasts astounding contrast and detail thanks to Dolby Vision HDR.

(PRNewsfoto/Hisense)

Academician Xu Zuyan of the Chinese Academy of Engineering introduces the principle of Laser TV health eye protection explaining: “Hisense Laser TV L9 is easier on the eye than traditional OLED models, due to its diffuse reflection imaging technology, which is why we chose to showcase the power of comfortable viewing for the world to see in this dramatic environment. The Hisense Laser TV allows for lower light intensity than a traditional OLED TV and actively avoids harmful blue light while ensuring the same viewing output, causing less visual fatigue for long-time viewing.”

In comparison to a traditional LED TV, the Hisense Laser TV L9 is TÜV certified to bring consumers a more eye-friendly viewing experience as they are proven to have low blue light and are flicker-free, which ensures more eye comfort and reduces eye strain.

Laser TV is now the preferred choice for a next-gen home cinema experience. From January to August, Hisense achieved a 54.69% growth in Laser TV year-on-year in the overseas market and a 170.87% growth year-on-year in Europe.

SOURCE Hisense

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.