  • new product

Casio to Release G-SHOCK Watches with Shining Metallic-Colored Dials

PRNewswire October 16, 2023

Pairs of Watches for Partners Evoke the Festive Look of Winter Illuminations

Also Worn by Five-Member South Korean Girl Group ITZY

TOKYO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. Seasonal Collection 2023 presents five new limited-edition models for the winter season, which can be worn in pairs by partners for a coordinated look. Featuring shining metallic-colored dials, the GM-2100WS, GM-S2100WS, GA-2100WS, GMA-S2100WS, and GA-110WS watches evoke the sparkling beauty of festive winter illuminations.

 

The five new shock-resistant timepieces making up this season’s lineup — the GM-2100WS, GM-S2100WS, GA-2100WS, GMA-S2100WS, and GA-110WS — feature dials treated with brilliant metallic vapor deposition in a charming array of hues inspired by the gorgeous look of festive decorations and illuminations brightening the streets of winter.

The diverse lineup includes a range of sizes, designs, and color schemes, offering the enjoyment of coordinating a paired fashion look with a romantic partner, friend, or family member. With colorful dials set off against both metal and resin bezels, the watch design features a base tone of white and forms modeled after the GA-2100, with its iconic octagonal bezel, and the GA-110, with its distinctive dimensional dial.

Featuring metal bezels and differing sizes, the GM-2100WS and GM-S2100WS present a cool, stylish look with their respective navy and pink dial colors.

The GA-2100WS, GMA-S2100WS, and GA-110WS feature resin bezels and showcase dials in vivid hues of blue, orange, or purple that shine with striking brilliance.

As a special design feature for a lineup of watches meant for pairing, an image of string looped and tied into a heart shape is engraved on the case back of each watch to express bonds or ties of connection with people near and dear.

A new promotional image features the five members of South Korean girl group ITZY proudly wearing all five models of the G-SHOCK Seasonal Collection 2023.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/casio-to-release-g-shock-watches-with-shining-metallic-colored-dials-301956038.html

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

