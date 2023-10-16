AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Partner in Asia Pacific

PRNewswire October 16, 2023

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added one partner to its Executive Search business in Asia Pacific in September 2023.

Puneet Malhotra joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the New Delhi office. A member of the Global Technology & Services practice, Puneet is a trusted advisor to global clients on executive-level talent solutions and succession planning. For nearly 20 years, he has worked across a range of C-suite mandates for technology, software, and professional services firms.

“Technology and services organizations must remain prepared and flexible as they scale their operations to meet the demands of a growing global market,” said Stephen McAlinden, Regional Leader, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. “With a wealth of experience in succession planning and executive-level talent in the tech sector, Puneet brings a critical perspective to our clients on the leading edge of innovation and business transformation.”

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world’s top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 70 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:
Lillian Lee
+852 2103 9389
llee@heidrick.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/heidrick–struggles-adds-executive-search-partner-in-asia-pacific-301956901.html

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

