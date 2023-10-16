AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

GIGABYTE AORUS Z790 X Gen Motherboards Welcomes Intel’s Core 14th-gen Processors with Leading DDR5 Performance

PRNewswire October 17, 2023

TAIPEI, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand, is ready to usher in the era of Intel Core 14th-gen processors with a complete lineup of AORUS Z790 X Gen motherboards. Ranging from the flagship Z790 AORUS XTREME X to the versatile Z790 AORUS ELITE X, the X Gen family is engineered to unlock the full potential of Intel’s Core 14th-gen processors and drive DDR5 memory faster than ever. The X Gen family also boasts several key upgrades designed for next-gen performance, including new DIY-friendly innovations, efficient thermal designs, Ultra Durable reinforcements, and cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 support. Gamers, enthusiasts, and professionals can now experience the most advanced power delivery, connectivity, and networking capabilities with the latest powerful platform from GIGABYTE.

At the heart of the Z790 X Gen motherboards is an optimized foundation for best-in-class DDR5 compatibility and performance. Thanks to leading PCB craftsmanship and software optimization, the motherboards offer support for memory speeds reaching XMP-8266 and beyond, setting a new world record for DDR5 overclocking. To simplify memory kit optimization for gamers, all Z790 X Gen motherboards equipped with DDR5 support offer an array of memory optimization tools accessible through the BIOS. Features like DDR5 XMP Booster, High Bandwidth, and Low Latency allow gamers to get the most out of their memory modules with just a simple click.

GIGABYTE remains committed to making PC building easier than ever, incorporating a range of DIY-friendly innovations in the AORUS Z790 X Gen motherboards. The upgraded EZ-Latch designs ensure effortless installation of graphics cards, M.2 SSDs and even M.2 heatsinks, guaranteeing a hassle-free building experience. The newly designed UC BIOS boasts a user-friendly interface and experience, including Quick Access with customizable option slots. Gamers can also take advantage of PerfDrive, an exclusive BIOS setting that optimizes system performance based on their cooling configurations. Furthermore, GIGABYTE has entered an exclusive partnership with HWiNFO, offering an innovative feature for real-time monitoring of memory timing and in-depth BIOS information.

For more detailed information about the AORUS Z790 X Gen motherboards and to explore their cutting-edge features, please visit the official landing page at https://bit.ly/AORUS_Z790_X_GEN.

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.