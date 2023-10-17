AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

JA Solar Joins the 2023 UNGC Climate Ambition Accelerator (CAA)

PRNewswire October 17, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In October 2023, on the occasion of its third anniversary as an active participator of UNGC, JA Solar formally joined the initiative of 2023 Climate Action Accelerator (CAA) program. Mr. Yang Aiqing, the Rotating President of JA Solar, serving as the ambassador for the CAA initiative, will regularly receive progress reports from UNGC on key milestones.

In September 2020, Mr. Jin Baofang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of JA Solar, formally submitted an application letter to the then Secretary-General of the United Nations, and committed to support for the ten principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). The commitment involved integrating the ten principles into the JA Solar’s strategy and operations, regularly reporting progress in the field of sustainable development to the public through a transparent mechanism. In October of the same year, JA Solar officially became a participator of the UNGC.

The Climate Ambition Accelerator (CAA) is a six-month accelerator program for companies participating in the United Nations Global Compact who are looking to make progress towards setting science-based emissions targets and create a clear path to address their organization’s transition to net-zero. The Climate Ambition Accelerator will equip the participator with the knowledge and skills they need to accelerate progress towards setting science-based emissions targets aligned with the 1.5°C pathway.

For JA Solar, sustainability is not just a commitment, but action. In the 2023 Climate Ambition Accelerator (CAA) program, with the slogan of ‘Climate Ambition, JA Solar on Action!’ , JA Solar headquarters is engaging all JA Solar’s PV manufacturing bases and JA Solar Smart  Renergy section in this six-month (September 2023 to March 2024) sustainability initiative. Through this initiative, JA Solar aims to raise the awareness of climate change and carbon reduction to all staffs and integrate the concept of environmental sustainability into its core business and production operation.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.