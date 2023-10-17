AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
CHERY 2023 Tech Day – New Platforms, Advanced Intelligence, and Innovative Experiences Paving the Way for Future Mobility

PRNewswire October 17, 2023

WUHU, China, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On October 16, the “CHERY 2023 Tech Day” was hosted in Wuhu, China. This event, serving as a significant segment of CHERY’S 2023 International User Eco-co-creation Conference, revolved around the theme “Technology Within Reach.” It presented insights and demonstrations on new platforms, advanced intelligence, and innovative experiences, vividly encapsulating CHERY’S commitment to continuous innovation and future technology leadership.

A Platform Born Extraordinary – Equipped with Third-Generation PHEV Hybrid Technology

Under the imperatives of dual carbon goals, green, low-carbon, and high-quality development has increasingly become a pivotal focus for automakers. In this context, CHERY is actively exploring a diversity of automotive energy solutions and flexibly dynamic technologies that are both eco-friendly and low-carbon.

The new platform is equipped with the third-generation PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) technology encapsulating high energy, efficiency, and reliability. It strikes a balance between robust performance and energy conservation. Anchored by this innovative platform, CHERY is poised to continuously roll out products that stand out for their performance and capability. Tiggo 7 pro-PHEV models were recently revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in Doha and will be available in Australia in the near future.

New Intelligence Redefines the Future – Unlocking the Realm of Intelligent Mobility

The amalgamation of “new energy + artificial intelligence” is morphing automobiles from mere means of transportation to integral components of future mobility. The notion of intelligent mobility is inching closer to reality. Positioned at this pivotal juncture, CHERY has positioned itself as a leader in the domain of intelligent mobility.

At Tech Day, CHERY unveiled a slew of autonomous driving technologies centered around the Robotaxi model, epitomizing its tangible achievements in “electrification, intelligence, connectivity, and sharing,” and unlocking new horizons for intelligent mobility of the future. In terms of intelligent interaction, the integration of ChatGPT in vehicles is another innovation by CHERY. It elevates the vehicle-user interaction to a new echelon, enabling users to effortlessly execute task commands through simple “conversations” with their vehicles, ushering in a more fluid, liberated, and intuitive interactive experience.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chery-2023-tech-day—new-platforms-advanced-intelligence-and-innovative-experiences-paving-the-way-for-future-mobility-301958198.html

SOURCE Chery

