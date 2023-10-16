TRADE EXPO INDONESIA 2023 SETS TRANSACTION TARGET USD11 BILLION, AIMS AT BIGGER EXPORT MARKETS, MORE DIVERSIFIED MARKET SEGMENTS

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 38th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2023 – the largest annual trade-show of Indonesian export of products and services has set a new target of transaction value at USD11 billion or 10 percent higher than that of last year, regardless of post-pandemic global economic uncertainties. Mr Didi Sumedi – Director General of Indonesian trade Ministry disclosed that TEI 2023 will reach and event surpass the target. Running in hybrid platform, TEI 2023 offline is scheduled for October 18-22, 2023 at Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) – BSD City Tangerang, 45 kilometers away from capital Jakarta.

“We have reached transaction commitments at a total value of USD 9,2 billion from international buyers through Indonesian overseas trade representative offices worldwide, to be officially signed during the offline exhibition,” said Didi Sumedi at a press conference in the trade ministry office Jakarta. He is optimistic that TEI 2023 will reach or even surpass the target because so far 3,257 international buyers from 88 countries will be visiting the 5-day Business-to-Business tradeshow.

Earlier, Mr Zulkifli Hasan – Minister of Trade on the launching of TEI 2022 said that in synergy with the Ministry of State-owned Enterprises, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN Indonesia), as well as the provincial government administrations, TEI 2023 is expected to bring in bigger transaction value than that of the previous edition. Th largest contribution to transaction last year were China (USD 10.78 billion), India (USD 1.505 billion), Japan (USD 843.96 million), Egypt (USD 492.04 million) and the Philippines (USD 343.22 million).

According to the minister, TEI 2023 aims at export market expansion, targeting penetration to new markets, primarily Africa and South Asia. Africa is a big market with a population of 1.4 billion while South Asia is 2 billion.

Hosted by the Ministry of Trade and organized by PT Debindomulti Adhiswasti, TEI 2023 presents Indonesian export products and services from more than 1000 exhibitors in 7 zones consisting of food & beverage, home living, chemical, energy & industrial products, digital & services, medical equipment & healthcare, beauty & personal care, fashion textile & accessories. Co-located alongside TEI 2023 – also hosted by the trade ministry, are Nusa Food and Jakarta Moslem Fashion Week (JMFW), respectively representing culinary product diversity of Indonesia and modest fashion industry creativity by over a hundred of fashion designers.

In addition, Debindo – the organizer of TEI 2023 facilitates the running of a series of exhibition-parallel activities of International Seminars, Business Forum with Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia, Ambassador Delegation Meeting, Business Forum with International Delegations, business matching sessions, business counseling and a lot more that altogether offers all participants new business and networking opportunities, as well as ideas and insights direct from the trade policy stakeholders. Most of the meeting series are open to the registered visitors and the media. PR Newswire is the Media Partner of TEI 2023. This press release is distributed complimentarily by PR Newswire.

