  • award and prize

SIPS, BARCELONA IS NO.1 AS THE WORLD’S 50 BEST BARS 2023 LIST IS REVEALED

PRNewswire October 18, 2023
  • Sips, Barcelona is The World’s Best Bar – the second bar from Barcelona to take the top spot in consecutive years
  • The 2023 list features bars from 28 cities with 11 new entries
  • Renato ‘Tato’ Giovannoni is voted Roku Industry Icon
  • Lima’s Lady Bee is Campari One To Watch
  • The American Bar at Gleneagles (Auchterarder, Scotland) is awarded Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu
  • The Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award goes to Röda Huset, Stockholm
  • Seoul’s Zest is Disaronno Highest New Entry at No.18
  • Himkok (Oslo) secures the Nikka Highest Climber Award, moving up 33 places to No.10
  • Athens’ The Clumsies is Rémy Martin Legend of The List
  • Line (Athens) is London Essence Best New Opening
  • Apoorva Kohli (Sidecar, New Delhi) is the recipient of the 50 Best Bars The Blend Scholarship
  • The inaugural Bareksten Best Bar Design Award winner is Singapore’s Night Hawk

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023, sponsored by Perrier, were unveiled in Singapore on Tuesday, 17 October. Held for the first time in Asia, the awards celebrate the excellence of the international drinks sector.

Barcelona’s Sips is crowned No.1 in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023, sponsored by Perrier, at a live awards ceremony in Singapore

Located in the heart of Barcelona, new No.1 Sips combines elegant design with cutting-edge technique to create a playful ‘drinkery house’ from Simone Caporale and Marc Álvarez. Drawing on the lessons of their illustrious careers – Caporale was one half of the creative duo that led London’s Artesian to The World’s Best Bar title a record four times, whilst Álvarez spent almost a decade at Ferran and Albert Adrià’s revolutionary elBarri restaurant group – the duo’s disruptive approach to creative mixology shines through in innovative haute couture serves at pret-a-porter prices.

Other bars in the top five are New York’s Double Chicken Please (No.2), Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy (No.3), Barcelona’s Paradiso (No.4) and Connaught Bar (No.5) in London. The full list can be viewed here.

William Drew, Director of Content, 50 Best, says: “Seamlessly translating contemporary innovation and technical precision into a playful cocktail programme, accompanied by the warmest hospitality, Sips is a worthy winner of The World’s Best Bar title. We extend our congratulations to each bar on this illustrious ranking. We have once again seen the number of cities represented increase, and hope this ignites the spark of wanderlust for cocktail-lovers around the world.”

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

