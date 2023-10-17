Golden Manor Proudly Unveils “Golden Seasons of Joyful Fruit Preserves Gift Box,” Setting Sights on the Global Food Gifting Market

TAIPEI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Golden Manor, the renowned jam brand, announced the launch of their latest offering, the “Golden Seasons of Joyful Fruit Preserves Gift Box,” in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival. This strategic move marks the brand’s foray into the Asia-Pacific food gifting market while further solidifying their position as a leading name in the jam industry.

The concept behind this unique product revolves around showcasing Taiwan’s iconic seasonal fruits from spring, summer, autumn, and winter. Golden Manor has collaborated closely with Taiwanese fruit farmers to curate a diverse range of flavors, emphasizing the art of blending these delightful tastes. The packaging itself features a nostalgia-inducing paper-cut window design, reminiscent of Taiwanese traditions, capturing the essence of the country’s culture.

Golden Manor‘s jams are renowned for their slow-cooking process, low sugar content, and all-natural ingredients, boasting fruit content exceeding 80%. The result is a jam with a fruity texture that retains the natural aroma of the fruits. Furthermore, the brand is committed to supporting local Taiwanese farmers who prioritize pesticide-free and sustainable farming practices, thus promoting both quality and environmental responsibility. The product is certified by various organizations, including the FDA, pesticide-free, and SGS, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety. In line with their environmental values, the gift box is crafted from recycled glass, and the packaging is designed with matte materials and embossed details. An interior clasp enhances the security and stability of the jams, while the absence of plastic components underscores elegance and eco-friendliness.

Established in 2013, “Golden Manor” has remained dedicated to producing handmade jams within a safe food environment. Their core values of innovation, service, and peace of mind shine through in their all-natural, chemical-free food products. The brand’s annual SGS inspections provide customers with the assurance of food safety with every bite. Beyond taste, Golden Manor‘s jams offer a cultural experience, allowing consumers to explore the origins, cultivation methods, and unique characteristics of the fruits while immersing themselves in the aesthetics and cultural charm of Taiwanese living.

In their ongoing efforts to strengthen their brand image, Golden Manor has formed partnerships with multiple brands. They are aggressively expanding into international markets, with a special focus on airport locations as key points of sale. In addition, “Golden Manor Experience Counters” have been established in Taiwan’s department stores to enhance brand awareness. Since 2018, Golden Manor has successfully penetrated both online and physical retail markets in Japan, the United States, and Hong Kong, showcasing their commitment to global expansion and excellence.

As Golden Manor looks to the future, their “Golden Seasons of Joyful Fruit Preserves Gift Box” serves as a testament to their dedication to quality, innovation, and sustainability in the world of premium jam products. With this exciting new release, they are set to capture hearts and palates around the world, one delicious jar at a time.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/golden-manor-proudly-unveils-golden-seasons-of-joyful-fruit-preserves-gift-box-setting-sights-on-the-global-food-gifting-market-301958510.html

SOURCE GOLDEN MANOR COMPANY