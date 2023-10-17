AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

StorPool Builds Superior Storage Platform Block by Block

PRNewswire October 17, 2023

Latest iteration of software introduces numerous new features, including near-zero performance impact Erasure Coding and expanded cloud management platform integrations

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — StorPool Storage today released the 21st major version of its primary storage platform, which introduces numerous new capabilities and features – some of which have never been previously available from any block storage vendor.

StorPool Builds Superior Storage Platform Block by Block

 

With this new release, StorPool introduces major improvements to its award-winning product. Chief among the highlights of v21’s improvements is the unique implementation of Erasure Coding that protects against drive failure or corruption with virtually no impact on read/write performance, while enhancing data efficiency with up to 2 times.

When deployed on at least five all-NVMe storage servers, StorPool’s state-of-the-art implementation of Erasure Coding provides four key capabilities:

  1. Near-Zero Performance Impact even for Tier 0/Tier 1 workloads – the first on the market erasure coding implementation, which has virtually no performance impact and can be used even with the most demanding applications.
  2. Cross-Node Data Protection – information is protected across servers and racks so that any two can fail and data remains safe and accessible.
  3. Unmatched Flexibility and Operational Efficiency – volumes can be protected with triple replication or Erasure Coding, with per-volume live conversion between data protection schemes.
  4. Always-On Operations – up to two storage nodes can be rebooted or brought down for maintenance while the entire storage system remains running with all data remaining available.

“Delivering high-performance erasure coding on scale-out primary block storage that protects against multiple concurrent drive and node failures is genius,” said Marc Staimer, President, Dragon Slayer Consulting. “It makes multiple concurrent drive or node failures a ‘non-event’ with nominal to no performance impact while accelerating data rebuilds – not drive rebuilds – by orders of magnitude.”

Other major enhancements deployed as part of StorPool’s v21 release include:

  • Improved iSCSI Scalability – allowing customers to export up to 1000 iSCSI targets per node, especially useful for large-scale deployments.
  • Deep Integration with Proxmox Virtual Environment – with the integration, any company utilizing Proxmox VE (PVE) can benefit from a best-in-class block-storage platform.
  • Numerous improvements on deeply integrated software stacks – OpenStack, CloudStack and OpenNebula, expanding the benefits for customers using these Cloud management platforms.
  • Additional Hardware and Software Compatibility – increased the number of validated hardware and operating systems.

The one thing that always impresses me about StorPool Storage is their commitment to constantly making it an even better solution rather than resting on their laurels in having built a superior primary storage solution in the first place,” said Kevin Schouwenaar, Technical Director at Hosted.nl. “Just the addition of Erasure Coding provides us the protection we need as data sets continue to grow without the overhead or limitations of triple replication or RAID1.

Read the full announcement here.

About StorPool Storage
StorPool Storage is a primary data storage platform designed for modern, large-scale cloud infrastructure. The platform delivers the speed, agility, scalability, and price/performance required by modern applications and business needs. StorPool customers are IT & service providers building public, private and hybrid clouds. The StorPool Storage platform is a Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) offering, with a bring your own server model. It combines software, plus a fully managed storage service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable shared storage systems. Learn more about StorPool Storage and how we accelerate the world by storing data more productively!

Infographic – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2248045/StorPool_Storage_1.jpg

SOURCE StorPool Storage

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.