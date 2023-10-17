AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
KENNAMETAL LAUNCHES METAL CUTTING ROADSHOW IN NORTH AMERICA

PRNewswire October 18, 2023

Interactive tour takes latest technologies direct to new and existing customers

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aimed at bringing innovative tools directly to customers’ doorsteps, Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is launching a nationwide tooling roadshow in North America covering more than 20 markets. The Kennametal Metal Cutting Tour will provide current and prospective customers an opportunity to meet with the company’s team of experts and explore innovative solutions that can be used across industries like aerospace and automotive, specifically electric vehicles, to deliver increased productivity and performance.

Kennametal's Metal Cutting Roadshow is driving innovation across the country.

“We’re thrilled to bring this experience to our North American customers,” said Sanjay Chowbey, President of the Metal Cutting Segment at Kennametal. “We designed a mobile space for manufacturing minds to meet and create, which is something we have great passion for at Kennametal. Our team will be showcasing proven solutions to customers of all sizes and talking to them about how we can help improve productivity and optimize manufacturing performance at their shops.”

The Metal Cutting Tour will showcase some of the Kennametal tools being used by NASCAR’s research and development engineers to develop Next Gen race cars. Kennametal recently announced that it is a NASCAR Competition Partner and as part of that program, is supplying its industry-leading portfolio of precision metal cutting solutions to the motorsports company.
The North American roadshow will also feature some of Kennametal’s bestselling tools and latest launches in turning, milling, drilling and more with proven solutions across various applications and end markets including automotive (electric vehicles), aerospace, medical, general engineering and energy. It will include tooling solutions from various Kennametal product brands, including Kennametal®, WIDIA™ and Hanita™.

The experience is driven by a custom-built, state-of-the-art truck and trailer that visitors can enter to explore tooling and meet with Kennametal machining and application experts. The truck and trailer will be pulling up to shops, trade shows and other events across the country offering exclusive giveaways and product promotions starting in January 2024.

About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

 

SOURCE Kennametal

