  • new product

AeroPress, Inc. Launches Full Range of Coffee Maker Accessories

PRNewswire October 18, 2023

The maker of the iconic coffee press adds an Organizer, Carafe, and more to its lineup, further simplifying and personalizing the coffee brewing experience

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AeroPress, Inc. now offers coffee-loving consumers more ways to customize their brew with a new lineup of accessories designed to organize and complement the iconic coffee press sold in over 60 countries and with more than 45,000 five-star reviews. The new accessory line includes the AeroPress Organizer Stand, AeroPress Carafe, AeroPress Go Decorative Lids, and AeroPress Decorative Sleeves.

AeroPress Organizer Stand

The AeroPress Organizer Stand is a compact, sleek storage solution with compartments for your coffee press, stirrer, filter cap, and paper filters, which makes it ideal for keeping home and office countertops and cabinets neat. The Organizer is compatible with the AeroPress Original, Clear, and XL Coffee Makers. Assembly takes less than one minute. AeroPress fans can purchase an AeroPress Organizer Stand now for $34.95 on the AeroPress website and Amazon.

The AeroPress Carafe, the only carafe specifically designed for AeroPress coffee makers, is compatible with the AeroPress Original, Clear, and XL models, allowing up to 20 ounces of coffee to be brewed directly into the carafe. Coffee lovers now have the ideal brewing vessel for their AeroPress, enabling them to then pour their coffee into any capacity and shaped coffee mug for instant enjoyment. Made from crystal-clear, shatterproof Tritan™ in the brand’s signature hexagonal shape, the compact AeroPress Carafe is well-suited for the kitchen countertop as it is for travel and outdoor adventures. The AeroPress Carafe is available now for $24.95 on the AeroPress website and Amazon.

AeroPress coffee makers are more customizable than ever with new lids and sleeves that feature a range of vivid colors and vibrant patterns to match every mood. Outdoor enthusiasts and travelers who have long been fans of the conveniently compact and durable AeroPress Go can now brighten up their adventures with new AeroPress Go Decorative Lids, while users of the iconic AeroPress Original and Clear can make each coffee maker personal with AeroPress Decorative Sleeves. AeroPress Go Decorative Lids and AeroPress Decorative Sleeves are available now in the U.S. exclusively on the AeroPress website for $14.95 each.

“AeroPress has long brewed unrivaled cups of coffee, and our new accessories give consumers even more ways to customize their coffee-drinking experience, elevate their brew, and showcase their own personal AeroPress coffee-making style, whether that’s in their kitchens or on the go,” says CEO Gerard Meyer.

ABOUT AEROPRESS
AeroPress coffee makers give coffee lovers in 60+ countries the ability to brew their perfect cup, anywhere and in about a minute. Our patented technology uniquely combines the best of three brew techniques in one easy-to-use, extremely portable, affordable press. Coffee lovers get a cup of coffee with the full body of a French press, the smoothness of a pour-over and the richness of espresso, with a finish that is balanced, complex and lingers well after the last sip. AeroPress coffee makers are a favorite among baristas, world coffee champions, and discerning everyday coffee drinkers – and our 45K+ 5-star online reviews speak for themselves. For more information about AeroPress, visit aeropress.com or follow along on Instagram (@aeropress) and TikTok (@aeropress).

