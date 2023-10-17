ISC2 Partners with CSA to Boost Cybersecurity Talent in Singapore

Collaboration provides free foundational cybersecurity training and exams to 10,000 entry-level individuals by 2026

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ISC2 – the world’s leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals – today announced its partnership with the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) of Singapore to extend the reach of its One Million Certified in Cybersecurity initiative to CSA’s cyber talent program. ISC2’s internationally recognized entry-level Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) certification training and exam will be offered as part of CSA’s new SG Cyber Associates Program. Over a period of three years, ISC2 and CSA will provide 10,000 training and exam spaces for individuals wishing to build up their foundational knowledge in cybersecurity or pursue a career in cybersecurity.

Unveiled during the Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW) 2023, the partnership will provide those in non-cybersecurity roles such as engineers, auditors and lawyers, as well as IT and software professionals, with valuable cybersecurity skills relevant to their work and ensure they are equipped to deal with cyber threats affecting their operations. The collaboration will also help to reduce Singapore’s cybersecurity workforce gap by providing individuals with fundamental knowledge and skills for an entry-level cybersecurity role. Targeted toward non-cybersecurity professionals, graduates with a non-technical background, and mid-career switchers, ISC2’s certification and training helps individuals build a pathway toward a cybersecurity career.

“As cyber threats continue to grow in sophistication and frequency across all industries, it is more important than ever to build a strong cyber workforce in Singapore. We must prioritize workforce development and attract entry-level individuals to solve staffing shortages and expand the local talent pool. Our One Million Certified in Cybersecurity initiative and SG Cyber Associates Program share the same vision of building foundational skills among professionals from all backgrounds to chart their own paths in cybersecurity,” said ISC2 CEO Clar Rosso, CC. “Our APAC Hiring Managers report has shown that cybersecurity certifications are the most important attribute that 32% managers look for when hiring. Our partnership with CSA will help upskill and equip Singaporeans with their first professional certification to help kickstart their careers.”

ISC2 has been steadily increasing efforts to close the 2.16 million person-wide cyber workforce gap in the APAC region. The CC certification was launched last year to build more talent in the region, and has already been met with strong enthusiasm. To date, in APAC, more than 6,000 candidates have already earned the certification and more than 87,000 people have signed up for the CC training, demonstrating a strong interest in cybersecurity. Offering the CC certification as part of CSA’s SG Cyber Associates Program will enable ISC2 to further support and nurture a new generation of cybersecurity professionals entering the field.

CSA is also making significant contributions to grow Singapore’s cybersecurity workforce, recently announcing it will invest $50 million to uplift the country’s cybersecurity sector as part of the three-year Cybersecurity Talent, Innovation & Growth (Cyber TIG) Plan.

David Koh, Chief Executive, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, said, “As we build up the cybersecurity workforce in Singapore, we also know that not all cybersecurity problems need to be solved by cybersecurity experts. Through the SG Cyber Associates program, we will build cybersecurity skills among non-cybersecurity professionals to help them better understand cybersecurity issues and incorporate cybersecurity considerations in their respective fields, be it in engineering, audit, law, software design, or IT operations. These professionals can subsequently choose to deepen their skills and make a switch to a cybersecurity career if they are keen.”

Under the new partnership, participants of the SG Cyber Associates program will have the opportunity to access ISC2’S CC courses and examinations for free. The certification will offer online self-paced training and examinations to equip learners with critical cybersecurity skills and evaluate them across core subject areas, such as security principles, business continuity, and incident response concepts. The certification can demonstrate a person’s aptitude and interest in a cybersecurity career, allowing employers to confidently build resilient cyber teams across all experience levels.

Find out how to start your journey to becoming Certified in Cybersecurity via the SG Cyber Associates Program here.

About ISC2

ISC2 is the world’s leading member organization for cybersecurity professionals, driven by our vision of a safe and secure cyber world. Our more than 500,000 members, candidates and associates around the globe are a force for good, safeguarding the way we live. Our award-winning certifications – including cybersecurity’s premier certification, the CISSP® – enable professionals to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities at every stage of their careers. ISC2 strengthens the influence, diversity and vitality of the cybersecurity profession through advocacy, expertise and workforce empowerment that accelerates cyber safety and security in an interconnected world. Our charitable foundation, The Center for Cyber Safety and Education, helps create more access to cyber careers and educate those most vulnerable. Learn more and get involved at ISC2.org. Connect with us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2023 ISC2 Inc., ISC2, CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CGRC, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, and CC is a service mark of ISC2, Inc.

About CSA

Established in 2015, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) seeks to keep Singapore’s cyberspace safe and secure to underpin our Nation Security, power a Digital Economy and protect our Digital Way of Life. It maintains an oversight of national cybersecurity functions and works with sector leads to protect Singapore’s Critical Information Infrastructure. CSA also engages with various stakeholders to heighten cyber security awareness, build a vibrant cybersecurity ecosystem supported by a robust workforce, pursue international partnerships and drive regional cybersecurity capacity building programmes.

CSA is part of the Prime Minister’s Office and is managed by the Ministry of Communications and Information. For more news and information, please visit www.csa.gov.sg.

Media Contact:

Amanda Steinman

Senior PR Manager

ISC2

asteinman@isc2.org

Lizzy Li / Janelle Wong

RICE Communications

isc2@ricecomms.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/isc2-partners-with-csa-to-boost-cybersecurity-talent-in-singapore-301958352.html

SOURCE (ISC)2