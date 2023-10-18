Analog Devices to showcase cutting-edge solutions driving sustainable practices at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2023

The global semiconductor leader will be a key highlight at the region’s leading advanced manufacturing event from 18 – 20 October

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), is proud to announce its inaugural participation at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2023, the region’s leading advanced manufacturing event.

Taking place from 18 – 20 October at Singapore EXPO, the sixth edition of ITAP will convene over 300 exhibitors, 100 speakers and 18,000 delegates, trade visitors and attendees. Guest-of-Honour Mr Heng Swee Keat, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, will be launching the event at its opening ceremony on 18 October.

Across the three days at ITAP 2023, ADI will be showcasing its suite of cutting-edge solutions that aims to help customers drive sustainable practices and improve business resiliency. These include energy solutions such as battery management systems, energy storage systems, power quality measurement and water quality measurement solutions, as well as industry automation solutions such as machine health monitoring, high performance motor control and machine vision solutions.

Key highlights at the ADI booth include their OtoSense Smart Motor Sensor, an AI-based, full turnkey hardware and software solution for condition-based monitoring, a dynamic range of Trinamic motor and motion control products that transform digital information into precise physical motion, as well as a Smart Smoke Detection System that features higher performance factors to reduce the frequency of false alarms and save lives more effectively.

ITAP is also excited to welcome global semiconductor leader Analog Devices (ADI) as the Platinum Sponsor at the event for the first time. “As a premier event that brings together leading players and stakeholders across the manufacturing value chain, ITAP serves as a stage for ADI to showcase our innovation and manufacturing capabilities that create long-term value for our customers,” said Jerry Fan, Senior Vice President, President of Asia Pacific for ADI.

Organised by Constellar with international partner Deutsche Messe, ITAP 2023 will take on 20,000sqm of exhibition floor space and feature a robust conference programme focusing on Sustainability, Optimising Manufacturing Efficiency, and Supply Chain Resilience.

Shogo Matsuoka, Strategic Marketing Lead of the OtoSense Business Unit at ADI will join the Industrial Transformation Forum alongside global industry leaders, decision makers and key players in the region’s business ecosystem. Speaking on day 1 of the forum, Mr. Matsuoka will be sharing a case study on the ADI OtoSense Smart Motor Sensor, showcasing how the end-to-end AI-based prescriptive maintenance solution reduces low-voltage motor downtime, optimises maintenance costs and reduces electricity costs.

About Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC – A HANNOVER MESSE Event

Organised by Constellar with international partner Deutsche Messe, Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC –a HANNOVER MESSE event (ITAP) is Asia Pacific’s go-to platform for companies and governments looking to start, scale and sustain their adoption of Industry 4.0 (I4.0) processes and solutions across industries and sectors. ITAP offers comprehensive content-rich learning avenues and themed activity zones for companies at various stages of business transformation to explore, collaborate and co-create solutions to future-proof their businesses.

Cohesively, ITAP brings together a self-contained ecosystem and helps build a professional community for end-to-end engagements among I4.0 practitioners, technology & solution providers, industrial companies, component manufacturers, software companies, manufacturing solutions suppliers, service companies & consultancies and start-ups. For more information, please visit the official ITAP website.

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia’s partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.

HANNOVER MESSE – Home of Industrial Pioneers

HANNOVER MESSE is the world’s leading trade show for industrial technology. With the lead theme Industrial Transformation, it spotlights all of the latest trends in industry, including Industry 4.0, artificial intelligence, 5G and smart logistics.

About Deutsche Messe AG

As one of the world’s foremost organizers of capital goods trade fairs, Deutsche Messe (Hannover, Germany) stages a rich array of events at venues in Germany and around the globe. With 2018 revenue of 310 million euros, Deutsche Messe ranks among Germany’s top five tradeshow producers. The company’s portfolio features such world-class events as (in alphabetical order): didacta (education), DOMOTEX (carpets and other floor coverings), HANNOVER MESSE (industrial technology), INTERSCHUTZ (fire prevention, disaster relief and safety & security), LABVOLUTION (lab technology) and LIGNA (woodworking and wood processing tools, equipment and machinery). Deutsche Messe also stages trade fairs at other German venues, for example parts2clean (industrial parts cleaning) and SurfaceTechnology (surface treatment).

The company also regularly hosts a number of internationally renowned events by third parties, among which are AGRITECHNICA (agricultural machinery) and EuroTier (animal production), both of which are staged by the German Agricultural Society (DLG), EMO (machine tools; staged by the German Machine Tool Builders’ Association, VDW), EuroBLECH (sheet metal working; staged by MackBrooks) and IAA Commercial Vehicles (transport, logistics and mobility; staged by the German Association of the Automotive Industry, VDA). Deutsche Messe’s portfolio also includes trade fairs in Australia, Canada,

China, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey and the USA. Among the sectors addressed at these overseas events are Automotive, ICT & Digital Business, Manufacturing & Processing Industries, Energy & Logistics and Metal Processing. With more than 1,200 employees and a network of 56 sales partners, Deutsche Messe is present in about 100 countries.

About Analog Devices, Inc.



Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY22 and approximately 25,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

