Delta Indonesia Supports E-mobility at the 43rd ASEAN Summit with 80 EV Chargers and Engineering Services

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In cooperation with state-owned electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), Hyundai Indonesia and BMW Indonesia, Delta Indonesia successfully implemented 80 electric vehicle (EV) chargers to foster e-mobility at the 43rd ASEAN Summit, which gathered the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other nations in Jakarta, Indonesia on 5-7 September 2023.

Delta was the main EV charging solution provider at the event with 10 200kW DC Ultra Fast Chargers and 70 AC Mini Plus 7kW chargers onsite that provided charging for 600 EVs during the event. In addition to installation, Delta’s EV charging team and local distributor PT Tri Energi Berkarya supported customers with engineering services onsite.

Mr. Johnny Tam, Country Manager for Delta Indonesia, said, “Delta is the market leader in Indonesia’s EV charging sector which supports the nation’s drive towards e-mobility and electrification. Delta has reached a new milestone of delivering over two million EV chargers to our worldwide customers. With its comprehensive hardware and software portfolio, Delta is the most localized EV charging supplier in Indonesia capable of charging all types of EVs, from e-Buses to passenger EVs to heavy e-motorbikes. This makes us a top choice for the top utility, energy and automotive companies who want to provide reliable and convenient AC and DC EV charging services.”

The 43rd ASEAN Summit was held under the Chairmanship of the Republic of Indonesia, with the theme “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth.” It was chaired by H.E. Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, and convened in accordance with the ASEAN Charter.

In 2022, Delta was the main EV charging solution provider for the 17th G20 Summit and charged almost 900 EVs during the B20 and G20 events. In 2019, Delta launched the first Ultra Fast Charger in Southeast Asia in Jakarta. As an early market entrant, Delta Indonesia has gained experience and accumulated excellent performance records with local customers to gain their trust.

Delta Energy Systems (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics Inc operating in Indonesia. Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2022, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

