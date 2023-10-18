AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Global Energy Visionaries to Convene at Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) 2023

PRNewswire October 18, 2023

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will deliver the Singapore Energy Lecture at the 16th SIEW. Global energy leaders including H.E. Arifin Tasrif, Indonesia Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, H.E. Dr Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary General of ASEAN, and Francesco La Camera, Director-General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) will share their perspectives on what it takes to achieve net zero emissions. On 24 October, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will deliver the Opening Remarks at SLNG’s 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner.

2. From 23 October, SIEW will gather energy ministers and industry leaders for impactful discussions, setting the stage for a week of dialogue, innovation showcases, and knowledge exchange. Energy experts, academics, start-ups and institutional investors will also discuss emerging low carbon technologies and innovation needed for a sustainable and resilient energy transition. 

Global Energy Thought Leaders 

3. Industry leaders attending SIEW include:

Governments and International Organisations

  • The Hon. Chris Bowen MP, Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Australia
  • H.E. Keo Rottanak, Minister of Mines and Energy, Kingdom of Cambodia
  • H.E. Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Republic of Indonesia
  • YB Tuan Mohd Rafizi bin Ramli, Minister of Economy, Malaysia
  • H.E. Dr Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General, ASEAN
  • H.E. Dato Matsatejo bin Sokiaw, Deputy Minister (Energy) at the Prime Minister’s Office, Brunei Darussalam
  • Hon. Andrew Mercer, Deputy Minister for Energy, Republic of Ghana
  • H.E. Rachmat Kaimuddin, Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Transportation Coordination, Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Republic of Indonesia
  • H.E. Ervan Maksum, Deputy Minister for Infrastructure Affairs, Ministry of National Development Planning, Republic of Indonesia
  • H.E. Sinava Souphanouvong, Vice Minister of Energy and Mines, Lao PDR
  • H.E. Saynakhone Inthavong, Vice Minister of Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Lao PDR
  • Hon. Reece Whitby MLA, Minister for Environment; Climate Action; Racing and Gaming, Western Australia
  • The Hon. Lily D’Ambrosio MP, Minister for Climate Action; Energy and Resources; State Electricity Commission, Victoria Australia
  • H.E. Mattias Frumerie, Chief Climate Negotiator, Kingdom of Sweden
  • Francesco La Camera, Director-General, International Renewable Energy Agency
  • Dr Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer, World Energy Council
  • Mary Burce Warlick, Deputy Executive Director, International Energy Agency
  • Mikhail Chudakov, Deputy Director General, International Atomic Energy Agency

Industry

  • Dharma Djojonegoro, Chief Executive Officer, Adaro Power
  • Ronnie Chalmers, Chief Executive Officer of the Asia Pacific, Air Liquide
  • Lim Wee Seng, Group Head of Energy, Renewables and Infrastructure, DBS Bank
  • Irtiza Sayyed, President (Asia Pacific), ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions
  • Maví Zingoni, Chief Executive Officer, GE Power
  • Tatsushi Amano, Managing Executive Officer, Global Head of Energy and Natural Resources Finance Group, Japan Bank for International Cooperation
  • Alan Heng, Group Chief Executive Officer, Pavilion Energy
  • Dannif Danusaputro, Chief Executive Officer, PT Pertamina Power Indonesia
  • Darmawan Prasodjo, President Director, PT PLN (Persero)
  • Mark Gainsborough, Chairman of the Board, Seatrium
  • Tow Heng Tan, Chairman, Sembcorp
  • Matt Sheehy, Chief Executive Officer, Tallgrass
  • Martin Houston, Vice Chairman, Tellurian
  • Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Temasek
  • Liang Ting Wee, President, TotalEnergies Asia Pacific & Middle East – Marketing & Services; Country Chair, TotalEnergies in Singapore, TotalEnergies

4. Full list of SIEW 2023 speakers is available here.

5. Register attendance at www.siew.gov.sg.

About SIEW 

SIEW is an official trademarked event by the EMA. It is an annual platform for energy professionals, policymakers and commentators to discuss and share best practices and solutions within the global energy space.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/global-energy-visionaries-to-convene-at-singapore-international-energy-week-siew-2023-301959938.html

SOURCE Energy Market Authority

