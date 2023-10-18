AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

International Tractors Limited (ITL) launches 5 new tractor series; targets to double global sales in next 3 years

PRNewswire October 18, 2023

NEW DELHI, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — International Tractors Limited (ITL), India’s number one exporter of tractors, has launched 5 tractors, including their electric model – Solis SV Series. The new tractor range also comprises Series S, Series C, Series H, & Series N, and all products offer world-class technology and advanced emission control system for farmer efficiency worldwide. The launch was organized concurrently with ITL’s global conference ‘Global Partners Summit (GPS) 200’ in India where 200+ channel partners participated from various countries.

Leveraging a strong manufacturing base in India and superior worldwide network of 3,000 dealers, ITL offers highest quality products at competitive costs to farmers globally.

Announcing the launch of the five new series, Mr. Sushant Sagar Mittal, Executive Director of ITL said, “Our commitment to develop hero products for our customers with superior quality and offer world class customer service has inspired us to invest Rs. 850 cr. in technology upgradation with our new plant and Rs. 150 cr. into R&D to launch new tractor series. All our new tractors reflect upon our dedication to innovation and our ongoing commitment to ensure prosperity for the world farming community.”

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Mr. Rahul Mittal, Executive Director of ITL said, “We have found a winning formula by combining European styling and Japanese quality at Indian manufacturing costs. The special ingredient in this formula is our constant growth mindset with biggest network of channel partners who dream big, willing to take up new challenges and are ready to reinvent. This formula is shaking up the global tractor industry. Our aim is to help farmers all across the globe to increase their productivity and make a difference in their life. We aim to achieve that through innovation.”

Mr. Gaurav Saxena, Director and CEO of International Business at ITL shared, “We believe in a global commitment towards the agri community that transcends borders and value our customer’s prosperity. We have been the No 1. Export brand from India since last 4 years and hold No. 1 position in 15+ countries in the addressable segment. These new five tractor series will enable us to strengthen our position in the world markets with support of our biggest network of over 3000 dealers.”

 

SOURCE International Tractors Limited (ITL)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.