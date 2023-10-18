AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Yuyu Pharma to attend ‘CPHI Worldwide 2023’

PRNewswire October 18, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yuyu Pharma will be attending CPHI Worldwide in Barcelona, Spain from October 24th to October 26th.

The Yuyu Business Development team will be able to meet great partners at booth #7G30 in the Korean Trade Association pavilion to introduce Yuyu’s export products such as its modified new drug Maxmarvil EC Tablet, Yuhylyx soft capsules, Yuvaro, and Senuvela Tab, among others. 

In particular, Yuyu will focus on promoting projects currently under development, such as a reduced sized Dutasteride and Dutasteride-Tamsulosin combination drug. These projects are being developed with the goal of entering the U.S. and European Benign Prostate Hyperplasia 

Danny Kang, Export Manager at Yuyu said “As always, we look forward to having active discussions with partners at our CPHI booth. And hope to meet new potential partners as well.” 

About Yuyu Pharma

With over 80 years in the healthcare industry, Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) is a rapidly scaling global pharmaceutical company founded in Seoul, South Korea. Yuyu is committed to developing innovative therapeutics in the areas of neurology, dermatology, urology, and ophthalmology. Yuyu’s Mission is to improve the quality of life and enhance well-being for all individuals by developing innovative healthcare products and services.

SOURCE Yuyu Pharma

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.