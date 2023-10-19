AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Stakeholders Reach Agreements and Deliverables Towards the 10th World Water Forum 2024

PRNewswire October 19, 2023

BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 2nd Stakeholders Consultation Meeting (SCM) of the 10th World Water Forum was successfully held in Bali, Indonesia on 12–13 October 2023. Agreements and proposals were produced and will be finalized at the 10th World Water Forum in 2024.

The meeting has brought 1,094 stakeholders from 73 countries consisting of heads of state, central government, local authorities, parliament, organizations and communities.

During two days of the 2nd SCM, stakeholders developed the concept and scoped down Sub-themes, Topics, Regional Priorities of the Thematic and Regional Process.

The Political Process has allowed the engagement of leaders at various levels of decision-makers from Head of States, Ministerial, Parliamentarians, Basin Authorities, to Local Authorities. Each coordinating organization for the Political process shared respective expected outcomes and tentative roadmap.

In addition, cooperation agreements with regional stakeholders (Mediterranean Water Institute, Asia-Pacific Water Forum, Asia Water Council, African Minister’s Council on Water) were also successfully signed, manifesting a strong commitment to embrace the regional dimensions and recognizing the different challenges and solutions in water management across the Mediterranean, Asia Pacific, Africa, and America.

The Vice President of the World Water Council (WWC) Eric Tardieu said that new subjects take more importance during the two-days discussions including the climate, water, energy, food, ecosystems and health nexus, nature-based solutions and green infrastructures, water security, ecological integrity and circular water.

“We also acknowledge the need for a more holistic integration of issues and solutions such as financing for water infrastructures, water resilience and water security, justice and social inclusion in water management, stakeholder involvement and public participation in planning and also the importance of data to support evidence-based water policies and to raise awareness of the public at large,” he added.

Chair Secretariat of the National Organizing Committee of the 10th World Water Forum Mohammad Zainal Fatah added, participants elaborated the issues and challenges in the framework of six thematic processes including Water Security and Prosperity, Water for Humans and Nature, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, Governance, Cooperation, and Hydro-diplomacy, Sustainable Water Finance, and Knowledge and Innovation.

“We are looking forward to a continued collaboration to ensure that the 10th World Water Forum in 2024 will produce stronger deliverables and secure political commitments for sustainable water management,” he concluded.

Contact Person:

Secretariat of the 10th World Water Forum

media@worldwaterforum.org 

Documentation:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1c9sGdh8PLuI-ao9HwbZIQxTIRogg0y_H?usp=sharing

SOURCE Secretariat of the 10th World Water Forum

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.