  • contract

Clarivate Renews Partnership with The Federal Library and Information Network

PRNewswire October 18, 2023

Strengthening U.S. government libraries with comprehensive solutions across Clarivate

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today announced the renewal of its contract with the Federal Library and Information Network (FEDLINK). This contract is in addition to the contract agreed with ProQuest, part of Clarivate. Together these commitments will equip government libraries and information centers with premier workflow management tools and cutting-edge research and discovery solutions.

FEDLINK, a consortium of federal agencies, is dedicated to harnessing the collective power of federal libraries and information centers. By encouraging shared services and promoting efficient utilization of resources, FEDLINK provides a pivotal platform for discussions on policies, practices and technologies that influence federal libraries, ensuring they effectively serve their agencies, the Congress, the judiciary and the public at large.

Jonathan McDonald, Senior Vice President, Global Public Sector, Clarivate said: “Clarivate enables government agencies to think forward and make informed decisions, drive innovation and promote economic progress. Our continued relationship with FEDLINK is a testament to our capabilities as a trusted source of data intelligence.”

FEDLINK has access and benefits from a range of Clarivate solutions and products including:

  • Research analytics, evaluation and management solutions including Web of Science, Pivot-RP, Converis, InCites Benchmarking & Analytics and Journal Citation Reports.
  • Information solutions that are designed to help libraries stretch resources, increase their capacity to serve more needs and adapt quickly to government funding with products including ProQuest Central, ProQuest One Academic, ProQuest and collections that span across law and government.
  • ProQuest Books, which enables librarians to connect their users with expertly curated content, workflow efficiency and choice.

The contract builds on an existing agreement that features products from the Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare segments.

In addition to FEDLINK, Clarivate has contracts with multiple U.S. government departments, including the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the National Science Foundation (NSF).

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com 

Media contact:
Rachel Scheer, External Communications Director, Academia & Government
newsroom@clarivate.com

 

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

