“2023 Chery Tech Day”: Over 26,000 Patents Showcase Chery’s R&D Capability

WUHU, China, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chery hosted the “2023 Chery TechDay” this week with the theme of “Technology Within Reach.” The event featured multiple technical zones on-site, offering a comprehensive display of the latest advancements in Chery’s technological progression. Notably, the dedicated “Chery Patent Wall” served as a focal point for showcasing Chery’s concentrated technological prowess.

Chery’s steadfast adherence to an independent innovation strategy has resulted in autonomous R&D capabilities in complete vehicles, engines, and critical components. Its portfolio of invention patents covers core technologies and key domains, encompassing traditional automobiles, new energy, intelligent connectivity, and autonomous driving.

Chery has already applied for and accumulated over 26,000 patents, placing it prominently in the industry. The company has received several “National Scientific and Technological Progress Awards,” and has been honored three times as a national-level “Innovative Enterprise,” solidifying the designation of “Tech Chery.”

As per the information unveiled at the “2023 Chery Tech Day,” Chery has outlined its strategic plans for the next five years. The company is set to allocate over 100 billion yuan towards R&D endeavors. Simultaneously, Chery will establish 300 “Yao Guang Laboratories” globally. These initiatives will primarily focus on breakthroughs in strategic technologies related to intelligent cabins and autonomous driving. This concerted effort aims to establish the foundational elements necessary for crafting an internationally competitive brand with a global presence.

Chery’s integration of advanced technological achievements into its products has driven rapid sales growth. From January to September 2023, Chery’s cumulative sales reached 1.253 million vehicles, surpassing the total sales for the entire previous year, demonstrating a robust growth.

