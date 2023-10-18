AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mlytics Showcases Its Journey of Cost Optimization with GKE at Google Cloud Summit Taipei 2023

PRNewswire October 18, 2023

Presented at Google Cloud Summit Taipei 2023.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mlytics, a leading provider of web optimization and video streaming solutions, is driven by enhancing customer experiences. By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence with sophisticated analytics, the company delivers innovative solutions that fuel business growth.

To boost efficiency and flexibility, Mlytics mainly uses Google Cloud’s Kubernetes Engine, also known as GKE, for its data analytics services.

Recent industry surveys by Flexera have indicated that cloud cost optimization remains a paramount challenge, ranking first in recent years. Mlytics, which has deployed hundreds of instances in GKE, has also grappled with high cloud costs. Addressing this, Mlytics established the COGS (Cost of Goods Sold) team in early 2023 to exclusively manage cloud platform cost optimization issues.

Mike Hsu, the Sr. DevOps Engineer at Mlytics leading GKE cost optimization, shared the company’s journey: “Before we took on this task, we extensively researched best practices for cost optimization provided by Google Cloud, and realized success was dependent on first overcoming our  human and technical debt. To mitigate these, we identified three primary strategies that maximize cost savings for minimal effort: ‘removing idle resources,’ ‘using Spot VMs,’ and ‘purchasing committed use discounts.’ Central to these strategies is the thorough inventory and addressing of technical debt. Finally, this approach bore fruit: after conducted detailed analysis, we found our GKE cluster resource utilization averaging at 75%. From last December’s peak to this September, our monthly GCP costs reduced by 44.5%, and encouragingly, there hasn’t been a hint of a cost bounce-back over the last four months.” Mike enthusiastically added, “This is not a fluke. It’s a result of our deliberate efforts to foster a ‘Shift-left Cost’ organizational culture. Simply put, the earlier we address issues, the less costly they become. Based on this philosophy, we’ve incorporated FinOps-related techniques and cultures, such as ‘InfraCost’ for forecasting infrastructure costs and ‘KubeCost’ for visualizing them, aiding developers and auditors in pre-launch evaluations.”

As highlighted, Mlytics has achieved monumental success in GKE cost optimization without compromising on service quality or scale. Their achievements have not gone unnoticed by Google Cloud, which  honored with an invitation to the Google Cloud Summit Taipei 2023. Mike is set to present on the afternoon of October 18, sharing insights on cost optimization.

Continuous cost optimization is a strong indicator of a company’s robust operations. It not only signifies a company’s sound operations but also denotes Mlytics’ capacity to offer high-quality web experiences and video streaming services at competitive costs – truly a win-win.

Furthermore, Mlytics’ video platform offers real-time advertising engagement analytics, including viewer counts at any given time, historical viewership trends, dropout rates, buffering issues, network performance, Quality of Experience (QoE), and conversion rates. These insights empower streaming companies to make data-driven decisions, optimizing both monetization and conversion strategies.

Reflecting on the recent Google Cloud Summit Taipei 2023, Mlytics truly showcased its excellence in service quality and user experience. If you missed it, be sure to catch up on the highlights!

About Mlytics

Mlytics is a leading provider of web optimization and video streaming solutions, empowering businesses with data-driven insights and intelligent automation. With a focus on optimizing customer experiences, Mlytics combines advanced AI technologies with cutting-edge analytics to deliver innovative solutions that drive business growth and customer satisfaction.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mlytics-showcases-its-journey-of-cost-optimization-with-gke-at-google-cloud-summit-taipei-2023-301960256.html

SOURCE Mlytics

