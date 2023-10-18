Delta Unveils its New Brand Value Proposition ‘Realizing an Intelligent, Sustainable and Connecting World’ at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2023

Showcases include smart and energy-saving datacenter and automation solutions that are fostering the pillars of sustainable cities

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, unveiled its new brand value proposition, ‘Realizing an Intelligent, Sustainable and Connecting World’ with its broad range of datacenter and automation solutions at the Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2023. The showcase underscores how Delta is enabling the computing and communication foundations of smart cities with its One-stop Datacenter Infrastructure Solution, which features a smart and modular design, as well as energy-saving power and cooling systems to help customers create energy-efficient and scalable data centers in a matter of weeks, especially for edge applications.

Speaking at the event, David Leal, Vice President of SEA Business, said, “Delta continuously innovates to better fulfill customers’ needs and emissions reduction goals with intelligent, sustainable and connecting solutions. From 2010 to 2022, Delta’s high-efficiency products and solutions helped our customers worldwide save over 39.9 billion kWh of electricity, which is enough to power Singapore for almost 9 months. We are excited to meet our customers and partners at ITAP to accelerate sustainable development in Southeast Asia together.”

Delta’s One-stop Datacenter Infrastructure Solutions integrate the power systems, cooling systems and monitoring platforms and can be delivered either in building or containerized design, providing energy-efficient and scalable solutions to customers. Visitors could explore the 200kW Delta Containerized Data Center implemented for the Singapore-based Campana Group at Delta’s booth with a 3D printed model and VR immersive experience.

Held from Oct 18 to 20, ITAP is a HANNOVER MESSE event and a strategic platform that evolves with the industry and is shaped by leaders and experts in support of transformation. Delta’s exhibition booth is located at Singapore Expo, Hall 2, booth 2E02.

Delta’s Highlights at ITAP 2023:

One-stop Datacenter Infrastructure Solutions:

Delta’s modular and scalable energy-efficient datacenter infrastructure which includes power systems, cooling systems and monitoring platforms, can meet customer business requirements with high flexibility. The Tier III certified solutions help to save time and money on obtaining Uptime TCDD certification.

Containerized Datacenter Solutions:

The solution integrates subsystems including UPS, power distribution, battery, cooling, racks. As a prefabricated, pretested, and fully configured architecture, it enjoys high portability for edge computing applications and offers fast deployment in weeks compared with many months for traditional construction.

Power Train Unit (PTU) Solutions:

The solutions can be deployed as an outdoor AC/DC or AC power container or an indoor power skid pre-assembled power system, offering scalable power for datacenters with high reliability and efficiency.

iBMS Smart Building Management Systems:

Combining Delta’s building management systems with Building Information Modeling (BMI) technology, users can manage all the building sub-systems, including smart surveillance, air conditioning, lighting, energy and fire control in 3D dimension with visualized analysis. This aids with maintenance and reduces accident handling time. It can be applied in buildings, factories and communities.

Delta Smart Manufacturing Solutions:

The solutions include information software for Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Energy/Production Visualization and Management at the management level and control devices such as Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Robot Controller for engineers onsite. Field devices for process automation including AC Servo Drive, Power Meter, SCARA Robot, Smart Sensor, Machine Vision System and Standard Compact Drive are also showcased in the booth.

About Delta Electronics Int’l (Singapore)

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2020 and 2022, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 6 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

