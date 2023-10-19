AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
China Everything’s Feature: How Has the BRI Changed the World?

PRNewswire October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Over the past decade, the world has never been more connected and related from different dimensions. Launched 10 years ago, the Belt and Road (BRI) Initiative has mapped out the win-win cooperation model for the BRI countries and regions along the route, and it has also provided new momentum for economic growth. 

How did the BRI transform from a top-level design to a practical implementation and what path has it travelled to today’s success?

China Everything follows the timeline of the BRI to sort out its development process and display to the world how an initiative grew into practice participated in by more than 150 countries and regions, and 30 international organizations.

In 2013, President Xi Jinping first proposed the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road, which were later known as the Belt and Road Initiative. Since then, a large number of infrastructure projects have been carried out under the Initiative, enabling hundreds of countries to advance infrastructure construction from railways to basic public service facilities. The initiative has not only promoted economic development, but also improved people’s well-being.

The past decade has proved the BRI as a prototype of global partnership of connectivity to achieve common development and prosperity. “I’m confident that as we work closely together, we will embark on a path of win-win cooperation,” said Xi Jinping.

