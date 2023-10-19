Partnership Announcement: GameDay x Baseball Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GameDay, powered by Stack Sports, are pleased to announce a new multi-year partnership with Baseball Australia, to expand our support of baseball in Australia.

GameDay has worked closely with Baseball Victoria through our delivery of membership and competition management solutions for a number of years.

We began working with Baseball NSW in 2022 as they launched their season memberships using GameDay Passport to a positive reception from members and stakeholders.

GameDay will now be providing these solutions to the rest of the Baseball Australia states, with new season registrations launching in Q3 of 2023 nationwide.

With exciting initiatives planned, including the roll-out of a national membership registration and competition management system, officials management, product-led training programmes, business intelligence through GameDay View and integrations with Team App, Active Kids and Get Active Vouchers, GameDay is excited to foster and build on this partnership over the coming months and years.

Danny Morrison, GameDay commercial director (APAC), said: “Working with organisations like Baseball Australia is exactly what GameDay is all about. We are incredibly excited to support National Sporting Organisations that are dedicated to supporting their community, from participants to grassroots club administrators to state and national staff.

“The GameDay Passport platform is the perfect fit for team sports like baseball, and we look forward to assisting the continued growth of the game.”

Melissa Achten, Baseball Australia growth and experience manager, said: “Baseball Australia are thrilled to be working with Gameday as we relaunch a national database.

“This partnership allows both our organisations to focus on our strengths and experience to provide our customers with a system to make their life easier and enhance their user experience. We look forward to working with the team at GameDay, which will allow the sport to grow in the coming years.”

About GameDay

GameDay, part of the Stack Sports family, have been providing next generation sports management technology solutions in the Australian market since 2001 and have extended their key markets to include the United Kingdom, Europe and New Zealand. GameDay provides a range of solutions including membership management, competition and tournament management, event/ticketing platforms and various digital websites, e- commerce, and online auction fundraising solutions. GameDay works with a wide variety of organisations including grassroots sporting clubs/associations, professional clubs/teams, national governing bodies, event providers along with charities and foundations.

More information on GameDay’s customers and the GameDay product suite can be found by visiting www.mygameday.app

Key Contact Details:

Danny Morrison

Commercial Director (APAC)

danny.morrison@mygameday.app

About Baseball Australia

Baseball Australia (BA) is the governing body for all levels of baseball throughout the country.

Primarily responsible for the development of the sport; administration, conduct, participation, high performance and promotion, BA works with seven State and Territory associations and 600+ clubs across the country.

BA also acts as the international liaison and represents Australian Baseball at all international forums. They are the 100% owner of the Australian Baseball League (ABL). Team Australia and the Emeralds are the mens and women’s National senior representative teams for Baseball Australia, both competing in World Cup competitions and the four-yearly World Baseball Classic.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry.

The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organisations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organisations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit www.stacksports.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/partnership-announcement-gameday-x-baseball-australia-301961292.html

SOURCE Stack Sports