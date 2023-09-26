AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vinamilk Expands into the China’s Thriving Dairy Market with Key Partnerships

PRNewswire October 19, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vietnam’s leading dairy brand Vinamilk is making significant strides in China’s dairy market. The company proudly announces a cooperation memorandum with leading Chinese partners during the Hanoi investment, trade, and tourism promotion conference in Guangzhou on September 26th, 2023.

Prior to this collaboration, the Chinese partners visited Vinamilk’s facilities in Vietnam, and expressed trust in Vinamilk’s capabilities after sampling Vinamilk’s products tailored for the Chinese market. This remarkable partnership sees Vinamilk producing customized yogurt products, tailored to meet the Chinese market’s quality standards and preferences. Concurrently, Chinese partners will oversee importation, distribution network, regulatory compliance, and trade promotions.

“Yogurt holds a vital place in the Chinese consumers’ diet. Since the protocol allowing the export of Vietnamese dairy products to China was established, I’ve been eager to collaborate with Vinamilk to introduce the brand’s yogurt products to China,” said Ye Canjiang, Chairman and General Manager of Guangzhou Jiangnan Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Market Management Company Limited, the leading wholesale market management company in Guangdong. Another partner, who is expert in food import and distribution and plays a pivotal role in establishing the presence Ong Tho (Vinamilk’s sweetened condensed milk) in China, also conveyed their trust in this collaboration.

Vinamilk’s durian yogurt products are being researched and produced specifically for the Chinese market

“Yogurt has stringent storage requirements and short shelf-life,” Vo Trung Hieu, Vinamilk’s International Business Director, emphasized. “With this collaboration, we can significantly reduce the time it takes for Vinamilk’s yogurt products to reach consumers while ensuring optimal preservation conditions. I firmly believe that Vinamilk’s yogurt products will swiftly reach the world’s most populous market and receive a positive reception.”

China stands as the world’s largest import market for dairy products, with 3.897 million tons valued at USD13.36 billion imported in 2021. Yogurt ranks among the fastest-growing segments in the Chinese dairy industry, expected to reach USD73 billion in sales by 2029 with annual growth of 15% from 2023 to 2029.

Vinamilk’s Ong Tho condensed milk is widely distributed in Guangzhou, China

Vinamilk’s yogurt products adhere to ISO 9001:2015 International Quality Management System and FSSC 22000 standards. Produced through thermal pasteurization and natural fermentation, they contain no preservatives, and ensure safety and hygiene. Beyond traditional yogurt products, Vinamilk continuously launches innovative offerings and achieves prominence in the domestic market. All products conform to international standards such as ISO 9001:2015, FSSC 22000, BRC, ISO 17025, Halal, Organic EU, and Organic China. To date, Vinamilk’s cumulative export turnover exceeds USD3 billion.

About Vinamilk

Founded in 1976 in Vietnam, Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk) is the leading national dairy company specializing in dairy and nutritious products. Vinamilk manages 15 farms and 17 factories supplying up to 250 SKUs in the product portfolio and has exported to nearly 60 countries and regions. The dairy brand is currently among the Top 40 largest dairy companies and the sixth most valuable dairy brand worldwide.

