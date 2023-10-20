Munchee Launches Silkworm Pupae Cat Food: Taiwan’s Pioneer in Sustainable Ecology

TAIPEI, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Munchee, a brand owned by Furtime Pet Food CO., LTD, proudly introduces its ecological-sustainable Silkworm Pupae cat food, developed by a team of animal nutritionists, food scientist experts, and veterinarian consultants from the National Taiwan University and National Chung Hsing University. This marks the first collaboration with Miaoli’s Research and Extension Station under the Council of Agriculture, the key ingredient in this exceptional canned food is silkworm pupae, known for its ability to inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria in animal’s digestive system, resulting in a healthier diet and shinier coats.The initial fundraising on the fundraising platform ZecZec reached 630% result.

Why Choose Silkworm Pupae?

Silkworm pupae are rich in premium proteins, including crude protein, crude fat, and chitin. Moreover, they are a natural source of Omega-3 fatty acids, fortify blood vessels, and boost the immune systems of mammals. Through extensive research and development of functional ingredients, a physical induction technique stimulates silkworm pupae to produce antimicrobial peptides. These peptides, similar to natural antimicrobials, can easily infiltrate bacterial cells, disrupting their processes and rendering them ineffective. Testing has indicated that bacteria are reduced by 7% to 15% after cats consume the canned food. This is why Muchee functional cat food was developed, offering superior palatability and incorporating traceable chicken and milkfish essence that furkids cannot resist.

Ecological Sustainability Through Silkworm Pupae

Taiwan’s climate is ideal for the growth of mulberry trees and silkworm farming; this has provided livelihoods for countless laborers. However, due to the replacement of the industry, the lands of mulberry trees for silkworm pupae are taken for other purposes, which also serve as the natural habitat for our endangered leopard cats. By investing in the silkworm pupae industry, we are preserving the mulberry trees and providing a non-toxic environment for leopard cats. The inclusion of silkworm pupae in the cat can not only open the opportunities for silkworm pupae market but also protect the farms and keep a non-toxic habitat.

The growth of the pet supplement industry is not only about the technique of cultivation, but also the establishment of a sustainable ecosystem that benefits the industry, consumers, and animals.

Munchee remains committed to developing freeze-dried kibbles and creamy puree, sourcing from eco-friendly ingredients around Taiwan, like organic salvia root in Taoyuan, functional silkworm in Miaoli, bananas in Nantou, fish scale calcium in Tainan, and last but not least shell calcium in Hualian to develop various functional supplements for cats. As a responsible brand for the earth, Munchee practices sustainable management and use of natural resources in the product development process, protecting the ecosystem in land and ensuring biodiversity, expecting to become a brand model of ecological sustainability.

