IFF Launches Sound Logo to Illustrate Multi-sensory Dimensions of Scent

PRNewswire October 19, 2023

Named “World of Scents,” the sound represents how scent plays a key role to awaken the extraordinary senses

PARIS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IFF today announced the launch of its first sound logo to the business-to-business (B2B) perfumery, home and personal care industries. Developed with Paris-based sound research lab IRCAM Amplify, the sound, named “World of Scents,” represents IFF’s creative and pioneering ambitions, and the human experience they aim to evoke.

Earlier this year, IFF signed a partnership with IRCAM Amplify, exploring the emotional connections between sound and scent. Together, they conducted a ground-breaking study showing that a purposefully designed sound increased scent purchase intent by nearly 60 percent in an e-commerce site.

“Scent and sound are both invisible but have a profound impact on sensory perception,” said Sergio Gelernter, chief marketing officer, Scent, IFF. “Creating a sound which digitally represents our scent capabilities is one way to elevate how our creators awaken the extraordinary senses for a better world.”

To create the “World of Scents” sound logo, the IFF and IRCAM Amplify teams used the Amplify SPEAK methodology, drawing inspiration from the vision of IFF’s Scent division. The musical components give a balance between acoustic instruments and electronic production:

  • Human sounds that bring closeness and incarnation, represent the extraordinary human, the core of everything IFF does.
  • An upbeat dance music groove provides modernity and an uplifting feeling, while ambient and glass textures bring transparency and harmony.
  • World instruments (rain stick, marimba, nyatiti, flute, shakers) and reggaeton-inspired rhythms open the sound signature to an international and culturally diverse scope.

“With this partnership, our team of sound designers brings a science-based process to create sound for emotional impact, which we’ve found to be at the heart of the IFF approach,” said Nathalie Birocheau, CEO of IRCAM Amplify.

A world leader in scent creation, IFF has a long history of understanding the multi-sensory dimensions of fragrances, using a combination of neuroscience, more than 40 years of gathering consumer data and an in-house AI tool. To listen to the sound logo and to learn more, visit here.

About IRCAM Amplify

IRCAM Amplify was created to achieve the very best of innovation in audio research from IRCAM – Centre Pompidou available to companies and new use cases. IRCAM – Centre Pompidou, the Institute for Research and Coordination in Acoustics/Music was founded in 1977 by Pierre Boulez as a venue of cross-fertilization between science, technology and music creation. Today, it is one of the world’s premier centers of expertise in the realm of sound.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, X (Twitter) , FacebookInstagram, and LinkedIn.

© 2023 by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is a Registered Trademark. All Rights Reserved.

Contact: 
Judith Gross
VP, Communications & Branding, Scent 
+33630097462
Judith.gross@iff.com

SOURCE IFF

