AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Malteurop sets out to conquer new markets, with the inauguration of its new malthouse in Mexico

PRNewswire October 19, 2023

REIMS, France and MEOQUI, Mexico, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vivescia Group, a French cooperative agri-food group with operations in 25 countries around the world, today inaugurated a new malthouse for its malting business in Meoqui (Chihuahua state – North Mexico), in the presence of all the stakeholders involved in the project. 

From left to right: Olivier Hautin, Managing Director, Malteurop; Jean-Pierre Asvazadourian, His Excellency Ambassador of France to Mexico; Christoph Büren, President of VIVESCIA; María Angélica Granados Trespalacios, Representative of the Governor of Chihuahua for Economic Development and Innovation, Miriam Soto Ornelas, Mayor of Meoqui ; Olivier Miaux, Managing Director, VIVESCIA Industries.

As the first malt industry player to make a significant investment in Mexico, Malteurop is intensifying its efforts to win new business in this country while building a virtuous ecosystem from grain to glass. In addition to the €112 million investment in this malthouse, Malteurop has developed 100% local sourcing over the past three years, through a partnership with some 500 local farmers to produce malting barley. 

The President of VIVESCIA Group, Christoph Büren, said: “This new malting plant highlights French industrial and agricultural expertise, while addressing local economic needs and the challenge of sustainability. During the construction of this new malthouse, Malteurop’s agronomic and varietal development teams put together a 100%-local barley supply chain. This is an extension of our original business model, which is in place on VIVESCIA’s cooperative territory in France“.

Olivier Hautin, Managing Director of Malteurop, added: “With an annual production capacity of 120,000 tonnes of malt, which could be extended to 150,000 tonnes in the future, this new facility will enable us to meet the needs of brewers in a particularly buoyant market, which has a shortage of malt, a strategic ingredient in beer production. This project illustrates Malteurop’s unique and well-established capacity to develop new industrial projects throughout the world.”

A virtuous ecosystem: contributing to the development of a local barley-malt-beer value chain

Over the past three years, Malteurop has formed partnerships with nearly 500 farmers, encouraging them to diversify into malting barley as an additional crop. Malteurop was able to identify the malting barley varieties that are best suited to the region, while liaising with the VIVESCIA Cooperative’s teams, who provided support for the farmers with agro-ecological best practices and low-carbon techniques, once again confirming its commitment to a methodical climate strategy involving the reduction of its carbon footprint and the promotion of regenerative agriculture.

Mexico is a major importer of malt, as well as being one of the world’s fastest-growing beer markets (+8% in 2022). With its new malthouse in Meoqui, Malteurop is part of a virtuous local ecosystem, with a more sustainable short supply chain, alongside its farming and brewing partners, in particular Heineken, whose most recent site is adjacent to the malthouse.

————————–

About VIVESCIA Group: www.vivescia.com
About Malteurop: www.malteurop.com

Contact: contact@vivescia.com

Malteurop, Groupe VIVESCIA Logo

SOURCE Malteurop, Groupe VIVESCIA

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.