Comviva and Gnosys partner to advance Digital solutions for Banking

PRNewswire October 19, 2023

Join forces to offer advanced digital banking and payment innovation

NEW DELHI, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, and Gnosys Skill Bridge announced a strategic partnership to advance digital banking and payment services across India and the Asia Pacific.

Comviva_Logo

Comviva is the largest digital wallet, payment and recharge technology platform provider in the world. Gnosys is amongst the leading System Integrators (SI) for Financial Institutions and has extensive experience in deploying core banking and digital banking solutions. This partnership between the two technology stalwarts brings together the best of capabilities in the FinTech industry to offer Banks next-generation digital banking and payment experiences. This partnership marks a significant stride towards broadening the reach of Comviva’s digital banking and payment solutions with Gnosys implementation and delivery capabilities.

“We’re proud to partner with Gnosys to unlock a new era of digital banking experiences built on innovation, speed, and security. Our partnership is another step to create an open, collaborative fintech ecosystem that will help banks and financial institutions deliver the best in industry banking and payment innovation to their end customers,” said Srinivas Nidugondi, Chief Operating Officer, FinTech Solutions at Comviva.

Speaking on the partnership, Suguna Gnana, CEO at Gnosys said, “We are delighted to join forces with Comviva, a global leader in digital payment and banking solutions. This partnership will further enhance our capabilities to deliver exceptional digital banking solutions to our clients in the region. Together, we will enable banks in India and the Asia Pacific to embrace the digital age, enhance operational efficiency, and provide superior customer experience.”

Comviva’s mobiquity® is one of the most adopted digital payment and banking platforms across the globe. With a strong focus on composable banking to deliver hyper-personalization, mobiquity® offers instant configuration, personalization, and experimentation capabilities, allowing continuous iteration for greater consumer experience and engagement.

Gnosys and its parent company BBSSL have a remarkable track record of successfully deploying core banking and digital banking solutions for prominent financial institutions across India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa. Their esteemed clientele includes prestigious banks such as ICICI Bank, Deutsche Bank, Canara Bank in India, BRAC Bank in Bangladesh.

For further information please contact:
Sundeep Mehta: +91-9910030732, Sundeep.mehta@comviva.com

For Gnosys/BBSSL
Suguna Gnana: +91 9632304466, sugunag@gnosys.in
Aniruddha Gharat: +91 9880011033, aniruddhag@gnosys.in

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/comviva-and-gnosys-partner-to-advance-digital-solutions-for-banking-301961676.html

SOURCE Comviva

