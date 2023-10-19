AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

G20 Nations Can Drastically Reduce Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions Through Transforming the Logistics Sector, RMI analysis offers solutions

PRNewswire October 19, 2023

NEW DELHI, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The G20 nations house two-thirds of the global population and are responsible for over three-quarters of global trade and GDP. They can greatly influence the transformation of the logistics sector, which plays a pivotal role in global economic development. However, it is also a significant contributor to environmental challenges, including carbon emissions, resource depletion, and air pollution.

Recognizing the need for transformation, RMI (founded as the Rocky Mountain Institute) released a report on Transforming the Logistics Sector Across G20 Nations. Akshima Ghate, an expert on transportation who leads RMI’s India Program, shared that RMI’s latest publication offers potential solutions such as Zero-Emissions Trucking Corridors to scale ZET deployment and Logistics Parks that can potentially serve as centralized hubs for all logistics activities, facilitating seamless logistics operations. In addition to these solutions, the report features 17 more solutions with global examples that can serve as important learnings for G20 nations to contextualize and adapt.

More in RMI’s ‘The Green Logistics Playbook’ here: https://rmi.org/insight/the-green-logistics-playbook/

The report was released during a webinar focused on sustainable logistics practices and their role in achieving a more sustainable future. Expert panelists engaged in a dynamic discussion, sharing their experiences and insights on how nations can promote sustainable logistics through policy initiatives, infrastructure development, and financial investments.

The panelists recognized the importance of decarbonizing the logistics sector due to its large share of global CO2 emissions and the expected rapid increase in emissions in the years to come. Each panelist expressed optimism about the array of solutions available to reduce the environmental impact while enhancing the sector’s efficiencies. They also emphasized the need for logistics players to select the most appropriate solutions for their specific requirements. Key themes that emerged included a focus on reducing freight demand and emission intensity, a collaborative, multi-stakeholder approach to solution design, and the necessity for greater knowledge sharing among industry participants across different regions.

To watch the webinar recording, please visit: https://info.rmi.org/l/310101/2023-10-17/3s396pd

For media inquiries, please contact media@rmi.org

About RMI:
The Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the adoption of market-based solutions that transform global energy use to create a clean, prosperous, and secure low-carbon future.

SOURCE Rocky Mountain Institute

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.