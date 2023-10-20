JH Kwon Joins Bright Pattern to Lead Korea Business Development & Channel Sales

Bright Pattern, a global provider of omnichannel contact center software, is pleased to welcome JH Kwon to spearhead the Go-To-Market Team in Korea

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bright Pattern is proud to announce the addition of JH Kwon to the Bright Pattern team. With vast knowledge of the Korean market and contact center partner community, JH will be responsible for further developing the Korean market, building and growing a partner ecosystem, and enabling Bright Pattern channel partners by strategically positioning Bright Pattern as the premier provider in the Korean market.

JH brings a wealth of experience, including working at Concentrics Korea, VERINT Systems, and Aspect Software. At these companies, he oversaw virtual teams across the APAC Region, including Singapore, Hong Kong, India, and Australia.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity for Bright Pattern in the Korean market,” said JH. Already Bright Pattern has some of the most prestigious companies in the Korean market, and I am looking forward to expanding the business here.”

Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern, added, “We are pleased that JH Kwon has joined the Bright Pattern Team. JH brings a wealth of experience to Bright Pattern, and he will help lead the charge in our Korean expansion and ensure the execution of the Bright Pattern mission in Korea.”

Bright Pattern, with its market-leading and award-winning software, is positioning itself for its next wave of growth. JH is joining the Bright Pattern team in a period of rapid growth and international expansion, which includes Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides a simple yet powerful omnichannel contact center software that is the fastest to deploy with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Bright Pattern offers the most advanced omnichannel cloud platform across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, AI and bots. Bright Pattern provides native omnichannel quality management allowing companies to measure every interaction on every channel. Bright Pattern also offers a mobile app allowing any employee in your company to communicate with your customers. With over 500 customers in 26 countries, Bright Pattern is the highest-rated omnichannel contact center solution based on analysts and customer reviews.

