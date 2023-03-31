Frasers Property showcases One Bangkok, a prototype green city of the future at Sustainability Expo 2023

Green smart city: the outset and inspiration for sustainable urban development

BANGKOK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sustainability Expo 2023 (SX 2023), ASEAN’s largest sustainability exposition, brought down the curtain with proven evidence showing that people had greater awareness and better understanding on sustainability and were willing to act for better future. This year, One Bangkok, the largest holistically integrated district, developed by Frasers Property, with new standards of technological excellence and environmental sustainability under the concept of “The Heart of Bangkok“, a HEART-CENTRIC metropolis for all, participated in the event to jointly spark ideas and create inspiration on sustainable city development.

One Bangkok Immersive Pavilion created as an experiential space at the expo received an overwhelming response from visitors throughout the 7 days of the event, including the new Prime Minister of Thailand, Minister, Bangkok governor, ambassadors, university students, and many esteemed guests. The audience immersed themselves with a realistic simulation of all elements and areas in One Bangkok as well as its integrated advanced innovation and technology for sustainability with three content pillars: Smart Technologies, Sustainable Development and Unparalleled Experiences in One Bangkok.

In addition, leaders from international governmental organisation, the government, and private sectors came together to discuss their perspectives on urban development with reduced environmental impact in two special panel discussion sessions hosted by One Bangkok on the topics of “The Future of Sustainability and Smart City Living for Better Community” and “Masterplan Design for Smart Sustainable Cities brought together top executives from Thailand’s leading real estate developer, Landscape design, architectural design firm and SCG to share insights of urban planning in real estate development that leads to the creation of sustainable city.

Honorable panelists in the first topic including Minister of Social Development and Human Security, top executive of international real estate developer, UNDP Resident Representative to Thailand, and environmentalist shared ideas, experiences, and guidelines for creating sustainability and smart city living for a better future for the community.

Renaud Meyer, UNDP Resident Representative to Thailand revealed that in dealing with the global warming, which should currently be better referred to as “global burning”, is an urgent matter that everyone must take serious actions to create changes in environmental protection, and UNDP has been actively working with both the government and private sectors to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, to build a livable city in line with the principle of sustainable development requires not only befitting physical infrastructure such as residential buildings and utility systems that take the environment impact into account, but also key ingredients that promote positive relationship for families, communities, and the society. Turning the dream of livable city into reality also needs support from the private sector to help make the government policy successful.

Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Property Limited said that with more than 30 years of experience in the real estate business, Frasers Property offers “Real Estate as a Service” concept by developing spaces with services to comprehensively satisfy customer needs, which is vital to achieve sustainable success in business. With several eco-friendly real estate developments in Thailand and overseas to its credit, the corporation has consolidated experiences from past projects into the development of One Bangkok by seeking to understand the society, lifestyles and expectations of surrounding communities before construction in order to make them feel welcomed to enjoy the public benefits this project has on offer. Given this, One Bangkok was designed with generous open and green spaces, amounting to almost a half of the total project land area, with linear parks setting back the edges of One Bangkok by 35 to 45 metres from the pavements to add green spaces between Lumphini Park and Benjakitti Park and serve as a public venue for recreations. There will also be public artworks throughout the project district to create relaxing ambiance and bring inspiration to visitors. The project also implements internal operation and management systems to achieve sustainability goals in line with the commitment of Frasers Property Group to be a net-zero carbon corporation by 2050.

The panel discussion sessions were testimony to the cooperation of all parties involved and paved way to the future of sustainable real estate development. One Bangkok is considered a prototype green, smart city development of a holistically integrated district that takes sustainability into account in every respect from its conception to operation with genuine purpose of creating sustainability and reducing environmental impact.

