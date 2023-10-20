OKX Advances Blockchain and Web3 Education with ‘NFT For School, NFT For Good’ Event for Hong Kong Students

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OKX , a leading global virtual asset exchange and Web3 technology company, hosted the ‘NFT For School, NFT For Good’ event in Hong Kong on 14 October. The event was organized in collaboration with NGO HandsOn HK and Yan Tak Catholic Primary School with the aim of offering local students a unique opportunity to learn about blockchain and Web3 technologies.

Twenty students from primary five and six of Yan Tak Catholic Primary School attended the inaugural event, which was supported by over two dozen volunteers from OKX, HandsOn HK and university students from the 0xU HK Blockchain Club .

The event was the first of its kind in the city and included an interactive workshop for students to create their own artwork and NFTs. It also featured a lecture on digital literacy, focusing on blockchain, Web3 technologies and information ownership. During the four-hour session, primary school students used photography, AI and Web3 tools to create their own NFT collection under the theme of ‘Our School in My Eyes.’

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: “We’re thrilled to see the enthusiasm of primary school students towards Web3 technology. As Hong Kong continues its quest to establish itself as an international Web3 hub, participation from our next generation is crucial and we look forward to hosting more events like this as part of our continued efforts in user education and promoting Web3 adoption.”

For further information, please contact: Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global virtual asset exchange and Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform’s latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/okx-advances-blockchain-and-web3-education-with-nft-for-school-nft-for-good-event-for-hong-kong-students-301961803.html

SOURCE OKX