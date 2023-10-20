AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Global retail giants affirm confidence in Siam Paragon and Thailand’s mission to expand its global ecosystem

PRNewswire October 20, 2023

BANGKOK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Siam Piwat Group, a leading real estate and retail developer, has partnered with seven world-class retail giants to offer exclusive cross-border privileges to over 4 million shoppers across Asia, reaffirming the global partners’ confidence in Siam Paragan and Thailand as among top tourist destinations in the world.                 

Siam Piwat, which operates global destinations including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, has initiated global partnerships and collaborations to create a robust ecosystem for mutual success. 

World-class partners joining Siam Piwat’s ‘Global Privilege Partnerships’ program include PARCO in Japan; TAIPEI 101 in Taiwan; Hong Kong Times Square; ION Orchard in Singapore; Pavilion Kuala Lumper, Plaza Indonesia; and FOSUN in mainland China. The company is also in talks with Hyundai Department Store.

Driven by their confidence in the potential of Siam Paragon,  which  numbers of visitors and customer spending areranked among the country’s highest, Alipay, Klook and Trip.com are partnering with  the group to offer extraordinary shopping and lifestyle experiences to Chinese tourists and international visitors.

Ms. Saruntorn Asaves, FEVP Division Head of Shopping Center Business, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., stated, “Siam Piwat emphasizes the ‘Collaborate to Win,’ strategy by joining hands with our partners and leading business operators across Thailand and worldwide to create a robust ecosystem of success that can enhance boundless business potential. We are the first to initiate these world-class partnerships to continually deliver extraordinary experiences and impress Thai and international visitors to our shopping centers. Properties under Siam Piwat management including Siam Paragon won the popular vote in the Tourist Attraction Mall category at the Marketeer No.1 Brand Thailand 2023, and Best Luxury Lifestyle Mall Award, underscoring its position as the most outstanding premium shopping center that are top-of-mind for Thai and international tourists alike and its leadership in Thailand’s most affluent segment.”

Through these partnerships, Siam Piwat’s VIZ members will now enjoy various exclusive privileges, including a membership upgrade to the top level to receive exclusive services, such as welcome gifts, a personal concierge,  exclusive lounges, and limousine service.

Global Privilege Partnership serves as another strategy for delivering a diverse range of exclusive experiences. Siam Piwat’s VIZ members can show their membership status at any affiliated shopping malls, stores, and hotels to enjoy the exclusive privileges as top-tier customers of these establishments and vice versa.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/global-retail-giants-affirm-confidence-in-siam-paragon-and-thailands-mission-to-expand-its-global-ecosystem-301962906.html

SOURCE Siam Piwat Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.