Global retail giants affirm confidence in Siam Paragon and Thailand’s mission to expand its global ecosystem

BANGKOK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Siam Piwat Group, a leading real estate and retail developer, has partnered with seven world-class retail giants to offer exclusive cross-border privileges to over 4 million shoppers across Asia, reaffirming the global partners’ confidence in Siam Paragan and Thailand as among top tourist destinations in the world.

Siam Piwat, which operates global destinations including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, has initiated global partnerships and collaborations to create a robust ecosystem for mutual success.

World-class partners joining Siam Piwat’s ‘Global Privilege Partnerships’ program include PARCO in Japan; TAIPEI 101 in Taiwan; Hong Kong Times Square; ION Orchard in Singapore; Pavilion Kuala Lumper, Plaza Indonesia; and FOSUN in mainland China. The company is also in talks with Hyundai Department Store.

Driven by their confidence in the potential of Siam Paragon, which numbers of visitors and customer spending areranked among the country’s highest, Alipay, Klook and Trip.com are partnering with the group to offer extraordinary shopping and lifestyle experiences to Chinese tourists and international visitors.

Ms. Saruntorn Asaves, FEVP Division Head of Shopping Center Business, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., stated, “Siam Piwat emphasizes the ‘Collaborate to Win,’ strategy by joining hands with our partners and leading business operators across Thailand and worldwide to create a robust ecosystem of success that can enhance boundless business potential. We are the first to initiate these world-class partnerships to continually deliver extraordinary experiences and impress Thai and international visitors to our shopping centers. Properties under Siam Piwat management including Siam Paragon won the popular vote in the Tourist Attraction Mall category at the Marketeer No.1 Brand Thailand 2023, and Best Luxury Lifestyle Mall Award, underscoring its position as the most outstanding premium shopping center that are top-of-mind for Thai and international tourists alike and its leadership in Thailand’s most affluent segment.”

Through these partnerships, Siam Piwat’s VIZ members will now enjoy various exclusive privileges, including a membership upgrade to the top level to receive exclusive services, such as welcome gifts, a personal concierge, exclusive lounges, and limousine service.

Global Privilege Partnership serves as another strategy for delivering a diverse range of exclusive experiences. Siam Piwat’s VIZ members can show their membership status at any affiliated shopping malls, stores, and hotels to enjoy the exclusive privileges as top-tier customers of these establishments and vice versa.

