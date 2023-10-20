AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Airtel Money partners with TerraPay to offer mobile money services for Tanzanian customers traveling within the UAE

PRNewswire October 20, 2023

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Airtel Money Tanzania in partnership with TerraPay, a cross-border payments network, has launched an international remittance service enabling Airtel Money customers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to make purchases at points of sale terminals using their Airtel Money accounts at no extra cost. This announcement follows the recent launch of the 10% Fly Dubai discount announced in July.

TerraPay_Logo

Speaking today in Dar es Salaam while announcing the new partnership, Airtel Money Director Andrew Rugamba said, “Airtel Tanzania is committed to offering innovative solutions that cater to our customers’ daily needs and provide value. With the launch of Airtel Money in partnership with TerraPay in the UAE, we aim to address the payment challenges our customers encounter when traveling to Dubai. We recognize the government’s commendable international diplomatic policies that have been fostering stronger trade relationships with various countries, including the UAE. The rising number of Tanzanian travelers visiting the United Arab Emirates for diverse purposes, such as trade, tourism, official visits, and government missions, is a clear reflection of the increasing demand. Our partnership with TerraPay eliminates the need for travelers to carry large sums of cash or go through the hassle of currency exchange each time they journey to the UAE.”

To access Airtel Money’s cross-border merchants’ payments through TerraPay our Airtel Money customers can follow the simple steps outlined below.

Step 1.  Airtel Money customers need to visit any branded merchant location in the UAE.
Step 2. The Merchant initiates transaction at the POS terminal.
Step 3. The Airtel Money customer will receive a prompt to enter their pin and confirm transaction.
Step 4. The Airtel Money customer will receive a confirmation SMS once the transaction is done.

Rugamba emphasized that Airtel Money is continuously evolving to be more inclusive, providing faster, more convenient, safer, and cost-effective services. The wide range of services available through Airtel Money will not only enhance its usage but also solidify Airtel’s position as the preferred service provider.

Willie Kanyeki, Regional Director for East and Southern Africa at TerraPay, spoke about the significance of the partnership with Airtel Money Tanzania. He described the partnership as a strategic initiative aimed at advancing financial inclusion in the country and encouraging the transition to a cashless economy. He says, “Airtel Money and TerraPay’s partnership demonstrates the commitment Airtel Money has towards its customers. They continue to offer products and services that customers enjoy anytime, anywhere, a policy TerraPay lives by.”

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally. The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

www.airtel.africa 

About TerraPay

TerraPay simplifies the movement of money everywhere – providing a single connection to the most expansive cross-border payments network regulated in 29 global markets and enabling payments to 120+ receive countries, 210+ send countries, 7.5Bn+ bank accounts and 2.1Bn+ mobile wallets. TerraPay is on a mission to connect a borderless financial world, making moving money everywhere instant, reliable, transparent, and fully compliant. TerraPay pushes the boundaries for global businesses – ranging from banks, fintechs and money-transfer operators to travel businesses, creator economy platforms and e-commerce marketplaces – while driving financial inclusion in even the most inaccessible markets. Founded in 2014, TerraPay is headquartered in London, with global offices in Dubai, Miami, Bogota, Dakar, Johannesburg, Nairobi, Milan, Singapore, Bangalore and is expanding rapidly, having received funding from leading investors, including the IFC (the World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa and Visa. 

For more details, visit terrapay.com 

Media Contact: 

Juveria Samrin
juveria.n@terrapay.com 

SOURCE TerraPay

