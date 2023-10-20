AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
First Phase of JA Solar Baotou Manufacturing Base 50MW Rooftop PV Project Starts Construction

PRNewswire October 20, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JA Solar recently announced that the first phase of its Baotou Manufacturing Base 50MW Rooftop Distributed Photovoltaic (PV) Project has started construction. The project is believed to be an important step in promoting company-wide green production and operations.

With an investment of RMB150 million, the project will be constructed in four phases, and it is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Installed with JA Solar n-type DeepBlue 4.0 modules, the project is expected to generate 65 million kWh of electricity per year, equivalent to a yearly carbon emission reduction of 54,000 tons. It has been commented by local media that the project will become a model in promoting the application of solar PV in the local area.

JA Solar always adheres to the concept of sustainable development. JA Solar practices the concept of low-carbon development in its operations, and has built up a green manufacturing ecosystem. As of February 2023, six of JA Solar’s manufacturing bases have been listed in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)’s “green factories” list. Earlier this year, the n-type products of JA Solar were awarded the carbon footprint PPE2 certification by the French authority Certisolis, which indicates that JA Solar is among the first batch of PV module manufacturers to obtain the French carbon footprint certification under the new PPE2 standard, and demonstrates the low-carbon competitiveness of JA Solar’s n-type products.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

