ZNSHINE Showcases Cutting-Edge Solar Technology at All-Energy Australia 2023

PRNewswire October 20, 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ZNSHINE, a global leader in solar technology, is thrilled to announce its participation in All-Energy Australia 2023, the nation’s premier clean energy event. This highly anticipated exhibition, scheduled for October 25th and 26th in Melbourne, provides an unparalleled platform for clean energy experts, renewable energy professionals, and suppliers to convene and exchange ideas.

A highlight of this event is the unveiling of ZNSHINE’s groundbreaking product: the ZNSHINE Platinum Double Glass PV Module. This cutting-edge module, boasting a power range of 415-435W, incorporates state-of-the-art technology and design elements perfectly suited for Australia’s dynamic renewable energy market.

The ZNSHINE Platinum Double Glass PV Module represents an advanced solution in solar technology. It features advanced N-type monocrystalline cells with innovative TOPCon technology, delivering outstanding efficiency (up to 22.28%). Its robust double glass design, framed in corrosion-resistant anodized aluminum, ensures longevity in various conditions. Notable benefits include superior protection against environmental factors, self-cleaning capabilities with a graphene-coated front glass, and exceptional resistance to harsh conditions, including high winds and hail. Backed by a 30-year product warranty, this module offers both exceptional performance and durability.

Designed specifically for the Australian market, the ZNSHINE Platinum Double Glass PV Module provides a 21% increase in power output compared to standard modules, with a low 0.4% annual degradation rate, even in high temperatures. Purpose-built for Australia’s hot, humid, coastal climates, it reduces maintenance requirements, offering cost-effectiveness.

Australia is a leader in the renewable energy market, with a total installed capacity of 7.9 GW and millions of homes equipped with solar PV systems. This market’s rapid expansion presents significant opportunities for exhibitors at All-Energy Australia 2023. ZNSHINE invites all attendees to explore their innovative solar solutions at All-Energy Australia 2023, highlighting their commitment to sustainability in the flourishing Australian renewable energy landscape.

About ZNSHINE

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Changzhou, ZNSHINE is a high-tech photovoltaic enterprise specializing in R&D, manufacturing, sales, and EPC services. With a 10GW capacity across three production bases in Changzhou, Suqian, and Yunnan, ZNSHINE provides comprehensive solar solutions in over 80 countries through its 30+ global subsidiaries. Recognized as a BNEF Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer, PVEL Module Reliability Scorecard Top Performer, and as one of the Most Influential PV Module Manufacturers and EPC Enterprises.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/znshine-showcases-cutting-edge-solar-technology-at-all-energy-australia-2023-301963016.html

SOURCE ZNSHINE

