Joining Hands with UNICEF: Chery Focuses on Global Children’s Education

WUHU, China, Oct. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chery Automobile and UNICEF have announced a new two-year, $6 million partnership in support of global education programs.

The partnership was formally inaugurated during a signing ceremony at the inaugural Chery International User Summit in Wuhu, China. Attendees included Ningbo, Secretary of the Wuhu Municipal Committee, Mr. Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Holdings Group, and UNICEF representatives including Amakobe Sande, Sanaullah Panezai, Chief of Education, and Manuel Pinzon, Chief of Partnerships and Innovation.

According to UNICEF’s State of Global Learning Poverty 2022 report, an estimated 70% of the world’s 10-year-olds were unable to read and understand a simple sentence, an increase from 57% before the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Amakobe Sande, UNICEF Representative to China, expressed deep appreciation for Chery’s support of UNICEF education initiatives. She highlighted the positive impact this partnership will have on vulnerable and marginalized children worldwide, emphasizing the potential to strengthen education systems in various countries.

Carla Haddad Mardini, Director of UNICEF Private Fundraising and Partnerships, underscored the transformative potential of this partnership, emphasizing Chery’s funding support to reach children in need and provide avenues of hope and opportunity for them to realize their potential and build brighter futures.

This new partnership aims to address the global learning crisis by supporting UNICEF’s education programs that provide quality education to the most disadvantaged and marginalized children.

Chery will also support education programs in China, Mexico, South Africa, and Türkiye, ensuring inclusive, healthy, and secure learning environments for children and adolescents, equal opportunities for learning, and improved employability. Investing in the education of underprivileged children is a cost-effective way to ensure a brighter future for children, communities, and nations.

Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Holding Group, emphasized Chery’s 26-year commitment to corporate social responsibility, including philanthropic activities such as disaster relief, environmental protection, targeted poverty alleviation, and educational support.

Chery has been expanding globally for two decades, operating in over 80 countries and regions worldwide. Social responsibility is integral to Chery’s global strategy, with a focus on green development, environmental protection, social welfare, and talent development in global markets.

Through this collaboration with UNICEF, Chery aims to further advance children’s education and ensure more children have equal access to education and care by leveraging its global presence, resources, and influence.

