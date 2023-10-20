AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Hinen Showcases Cutting-Edge Energy Solutions at All-Energy Australia Exhibition

PRNewswire October 21, 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hinen, a listed company and subsidiary of CE-LINK, is set to make waves at the upcoming All-Energy Australia Exhibition in Melbourne. With the parent company’s over USD700 million market capitalisation and an excellent Research and Development division, Hinen’s presence at the event promises to be a game-changer in the energy storage sector.

Founded in 2004 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2019, CE-LINK comprises three distinct business units: Consumer Electronics, New Energy Products and Smart Home. Their New Energy unit, in particular, has garnered acclaim for its lithium battery storage solutions, investing over USD300 million to build an advanced ESS supply chain.

Brand Value and Highlights

Hinen brings to the exhibition a blend of cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment to quality. They are proud to present flagship products, which have rapidly become synonymous with reliability and performance in the energy storage industry.

Products Featured at the Exhibition

Hinen will introduce 15 kW Single-Phase All-in-One Module with advantage of Four MPPT input, 200% PV oversized and Off-grid output power up to 15 kW supports off-grid parallel operation for full home load. Meanwhile, Hinen will also release 20 kW three-phase All-in-One Module and 5kW AC Coupled All-in-one module.

Besides, Hinen will show: 5kW Single-phase Hybrid Inverter, 12kW Three-phase Hybrid Inverter, 5kWh Residential Energy Storage System, 5kWh Modular Low voltage Battery System*4 and 2.56KWH Modular High-voltage Battery System*7.

Success Stories

To underscore the practical benefits, Hinen will be sharing real-life success stories from households that have harnessed their energy solutions. These stories showcase how Hinen’s products have helped customers save on their energy bills while reducing their carbon footprint.

A Word from the General Manager

Hinen Sales Manager, William Peng, stated, “We are thrilled to bring our innovative energy solutions to the All-Energy Australia Exhibition. Hinen’s dedication to advancing energy storage technology and providing cost-effective, sustainable solutions is evident in the products we’ll be showcasing. We invite all interested dealers and installers to visit booth XX113 and discover how Hinen is transforming energy storage.”

Exhibition Details

  • Booth Number: XX113
  • Date: October 25th and 26th, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 am5:00 pm
  • Location: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC)

Hinen’s participation in the All-Energy Australia Exhibition promises to be a significant step towards revolutionising the energy storage industry. Their commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability is sure to captivate visitors.

For more information, please visit www.hinen.com or contact support@hinen.com

ENDS

For more information, contact William Peng on +61 466 068 058 or williampeng@hinen.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hinen-showcases-cutting-edge-energy-solutions-at-all-energy-australia-exhibition-301963281.html

SOURCE Hinen

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.