Hinen Showcases Cutting-Edge Energy Solutions at All-Energy Australia Exhibition

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hinen, a listed company and subsidiary of CE-LINK, is set to make waves at the upcoming All-Energy Australia Exhibition in Melbourne. With the parent company’s over USD700 million market capitalisation and an excellent Research and Development division, Hinen’s presence at the event promises to be a game-changer in the energy storage sector.

Founded in 2004 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2019, CE-LINK comprises three distinct business units: Consumer Electronics, New Energy Products and Smart Home. Their New Energy unit, in particular, has garnered acclaim for its lithium battery storage solutions, investing over USD300 million to build an advanced ESS supply chain.

Brand Value and Highlights

Hinen brings to the exhibition a blend of cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment to quality. They are proud to present flagship products, which have rapidly become synonymous with reliability and performance in the energy storage industry.

Products Featured at the Exhibition

Hinen will introduce 15 kW Single-Phase All-in-One Module with advantage of Four MPPT input, 200% PV oversized and Off-grid output power up to 15 kW supports off-grid parallel operation for full home load. Meanwhile, Hinen will also release 20 kW three-phase All-in-One Module and 5kW AC Coupled All-in-one module.

Besides, Hinen will show: 5kW Single-phase Hybrid Inverter, 12kW Three-phase Hybrid Inverter, 5kWh Residential Energy Storage System, 5kWh Modular Low voltage Battery System*4 and 2.56KWH Modular High-voltage Battery System*7.

Success Stories

To underscore the practical benefits, Hinen will be sharing real-life success stories from households that have harnessed their energy solutions. These stories showcase how Hinen’s products have helped customers save on their energy bills while reducing their carbon footprint.

A Word from the General Manager

Hinen Sales Manager, William Peng, stated, “We are thrilled to bring our innovative energy solutions to the All-Energy Australia Exhibition. Hinen’s dedication to advancing energy storage technology and providing cost-effective, sustainable solutions is evident in the products we’ll be showcasing. We invite all interested dealers and installers to visit booth XX113 and discover how Hinen is transforming energy storage.”

Exhibition Details

Booth Number : XX113

: XX113 Date : October 25th and 26th, 2023

: and 26th, 2023 Time : 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

: – Location: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC)

Hinen’s participation in the All-Energy Australia Exhibition promises to be a significant step towards revolutionising the energy storage industry. Their commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability is sure to captivate visitors.

For more information, please visit www.hinen.com or contact support@hinen.com

For more information, contact William Peng on +61 466 068 058 or williampeng@hinen.com

