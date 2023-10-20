AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Mammotion LUBA Robot Mower Wins Pro Tool Innovation Award 2023 and IDEA Design Award 2023

PRNewswire October 22, 2023
  • Winner of the Pro Tool Innovation Award 2023 in the Outdoor Power Equipment category
  • A finalist of the IDEA Design Award 2023
  • LUBA AWD Series Robot Mower attends Equip Exposition from 18-20th October 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mammotion, a leading innovator in outdoor robotic electric solutions, is proud to announce that the LUBA AWD Series Perimeter Wire-Free Robot Mower won the Pro Tool Innovation Award 2023 and a finalist for the IDEA Design Award 2023. This award-winning LUBA AWD Series was on display at the Equip Exposition from October 18th to 20th, 2023, in the United States.

The Pro Tool Innovation Award and IDEA Design Award represent internationally respected accolades that celebrate ingenuity, exceptional design, and outstanding performance, revolutionary innovation.

Pro Tool Innovation Award judges lauded the LUBA AWD Series, stating, “Worry-free robotic mowing is now a reality thanks to the LUBA AWD series from Mammotion. You have the option to set multiple mowing zones for larger lawns, and the all-wheel-drive system can handle up to 75% slope and avoids getting stuck better than other designs. LUBA AWD is one of the most advanced robotic mowers you can get today.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized with prestigious industry awards for the product innovation.”JD Wei, the CEO of Mammotion Tech, is proud to state, “We will keep leading the innovative solution of smarter robot mower in the future, providing best off-road capability, user-friendly intelligence and high-end design product.

With RTK-GNSS Mapping and Navigation syetem, precise obstacle avoidance and auto-recharging, APP control anywhere, and the ability to mow stunning lawn stripes, the LUBA AWD Series offers users a brand-new smart, high-quality and eco-friendly lifestyle. All three models of this state-of-the-art LUBA AWD Series are prominently showcased at the Equip Exposition 2023, an excellent opportunity for professional users to learn more about this exciting product.

LUBA AWD series is available to order online at U.S., Germany, Australia and other countries.

For more information please see www.mammotion.com

About Mammotion:
Mammotion is committed to shaping a smarter and high quality eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle by providing innovative outdoor robot solutions. The team’s core members come from world’s leading robotic and UAV companies, inheriting AgileX Robotics’ seven years of experience with advanced chassis-based robotic solution and self-driving algorithm technology, Mammotion offers next-generation robotic solutions for professionals and consumers.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mammotion-luba-robot-mower-wins-pro-tool-innovation-award-2023-and-idea-design-award-2023-301963751.html

SOURCE Mammotion Technology

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.